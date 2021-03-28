Sweet 16 Men's and Women's Schedule, Recaps

Half of the Elite Eight on both the men's and women's side is set after a Saturday of action. On the women's side, UConn, Baylor, Indiana and Arizona are in, while on the men's side, Oregon State, Baylor, Arkansas and Houston punched their ticket.

Who will join them on Sunday? From the South Carolina-Georgia Tech women opening the day to the USC-Oregon men closing it, Sports Illustrated will keep you updated with quick recaps from all eight of the day's games. A full schedule for Sunday is also below.

Women: No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 5 Georgia Tech 65

The Yellow Jackets could never quite get over the hump against the Gamecocks, who generally held Georgia Tech an arm's length away to earn a trip to the Elite Eight. Despite a relatively quiet afternoon for star Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Laeticia Amihere led the way, combining for 32 points. Cooke had a huge day from behind the arc, connecting on five of her six three-point attempts to set the tone for the South Carolina offense. —Molly Geary

The full Sunday schedule (all times are Eastern):

Women's:

• 1:00 p.m.: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech (ABC)

• 3:00 p.m.: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 5 Missouri State (ABC)

• 7:00 p.m.: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 6 Oregon (ESPN2)

• 9:00 p.m.: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 6 Texas (ESPN2)

Men's:

• 2:10 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Creighton (CBS)

• 5:00 p.m.: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 5 Florida State (CBS)

• 7:15 p.m.: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 11 UCLA (TBS)

• 9:45 p.m.: No. 6 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon (TBS)