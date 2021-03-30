SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

UConn Beats Baylor, Advances to 13th Straight Final Four

Author:
Updated:
Original:
paige-bueckers-uconn

College basketball's greatest dynasty is heading back to the women's Final Four. 

UConn secured its 13th straight Final Four appearance on Monday, advancing past the Elite Eight with a 69-67 win over Baylor. The Huskies will now continue their quest for the national title in a Final Four matchup against either Indiana or Arizona on April 2.

Baylor jumped out to a 55-45 lead with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter, but the Bears then lost a key piece as guard DiDi Richards exited the game with an apparent hamstring injury. And with Richards out, UConn's offense caught fire.

The Huskies went on a 19-0 run to take a 64-55 lead with 7:13 remaining, seizing the lead as freshman Paige Bueckers began to find a rhythm from the perimeter. Baylor closed UConn's lead to just one in the final 20 seconds, but Bueckers and Co. held on in a 69-67 victory.

Baylor had an opportunity to win the game in the final seconds. Guard DiJonai Carrington took a shot on the baseline with under four seconds remaining, but she was blocked by a pair of UConn defenders. It looked as though Carrington may have been fouled on the shot, but the referees opted against making a call as UConn advanced. 

"I personally don’t see it as controversial call," Carrington said postgame. "I already saw it on the replay. One girl fouled me on my face and one girl fouled me on the arm."

Bueckers finished Monday night with 28 points on 10-22 from the field as she led all scorers. Her Elite Eight performance continued a dominant freshman season, one in which Bueckers earned a first-team All-American honor. Bueckers previously combined for 62 points in her previous three tournament games. 

UConn advanced to its 13th straight Final Four on Monday, but the program is still facing a relatively long championship drought. The Huskies have not won the national title in each of the last three seasons after winning four straight championships from 2013-16.

More March Madness Content:

YOU MAY LIKE

Houston celebrates its Final Four berth
College Basketball

Houston Tops Oregon State, Makes First Final Four Since ‘84

For the first time since Phi Slama Jama, the Cougars have made the tournament's final weekend.

UConn advances to the Final Four after defeating Baylor
College Basketball

UConn Beats Baylor, Advances to 13th Straight Final Four

Freshman Paige Bueckers led UConn to the Final Four with a 28-point effort against Baylor.

Quarterback Justin Fields, QB Mac Jones and running back Leonard Fournette
Play
NFL

MAQB: What to Expect at Justin Fields's Pro Day Workout

Expect Justin Fields's pro day to be quite the spectacle on Tuesday. Plus, why Mac Jones will be throwing for a second pro day, who will be joining him and more.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert holds NY Liberty jersey during 2020 draft
Play
WNBA

How to Watch the 2021 WNBA Draft

The next wave of talent to enter the WNBA will be drafted on Thursday, April 15.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal
Play
Soccer

Referee Apologizes for Cristiano Ronaldo's Disallowed Goal

Referee Danny Makkelie apologized to the Portuguese national team for Cristiano Ronaldo's disallowed goal against Serbia in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

A Mets helmet.
Play
MLB

Report: Mets Hire Law Firm to Review Workplace Culture

The probe will reportedly focus on sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination issues.

Oregon State celebrating its win in the NCAA men's tournament.
College Basketball

Oregon State Announcer Assaulted Before Sweet 16 Win

Mike Parker claims he was tackled while out for a walk after a man asked him if he had a bomb in his bag.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

What We Know About the Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson faces 19 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault over the last year, with one incident as recent as March 2021. Here's a quick primer.