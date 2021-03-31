South Carolina Beats Texas to Return to Women's Final Four

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Just How Bad Was the Missed Call in UCONN vs. Baylor?
Just How Bad Was the Missed Call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

South Carolina Heads to Women's Final Four After Blowing Past Texas

Author:
Publish date:

For the first time since its national championship in 2017, South Carolina is headed back to the women's Final Four after holding Texas scoreless in the fourth quarter, smacking the Longhorns 62-34. 

Tuesday night's Elite Eight matchup featured a battle between the potential No. 1 WNBA draft picks for 2021 and 2023—Longhorns' junior Charli Collier, who’s already declared for the 2021 draft, and Gamecocks' sophomore Aliyah Boston. However, Collier only scored four points while Boston tallied 10 with eight rebounds. 

Five different players scored in double figures for No. 1 seeded South Carolina, who never trailed against its old SEC rival and current Longhorns coach, Vic Schaefer. 

The majority of the Gamecocks' points came from in the paint, making 27 of their 57 attempts. They blocked over a dozen shots and tallied a total of 47 rebounds (37 defensive). They held Texas to just 23% from the field—and no points in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina will face the winner of Stanford—Louisville. 

In their victory, head coach Dawn Staley honored the late John Thompson on Tuesday night by sporting a shirt with his image. 

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fittingly, March Madness is the backdrop for the NCAA's athletes rights case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch the Final Four

Find out how to watch the men's NCAA tournament Final Four.

Gonzaga celebrates against USC
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga Rolls USC to Head to Men's Final Four

The Bulldogs' undefeated season has reached the tournament's final weekend.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

Reflecting on the Fantasy Success of First-Round Running Backs (2010-2020)

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano recaps the fantasy success rate of first-round running backs drafted from 2010 to 2020

Fittingly, March Madness is the backdrop for the NCAA's athletes rights case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Play
College Basketball

How to Watch the Women's Final Four

Find out how to watch the women's NCAA tournament Final Four.

Mar 30, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) goes to the basket past Texas Longhorns guards Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) and Kyra Lambert (15) during the second half at Alamodome.
Play
College Basketball

South Carolina Beats Texas to Return to Women's Final Four

South Carolina kept Texas scoreless in the fourth quarter as it cruised to a victory, snagging a ticket to the women's Final Four.

Deshaun Watson walks off the field during a game against the Bears
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Texans GM on Watson: 'We'll Do What We Feel Is Best'

After months of insisting Deshaun Watson is Houston's QB, new Texans GM Nick Caserio comments on the recent lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct from Watson.

Fittingly, March Madness is the backdrop for the NCAA's athletes rights case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Play
College Basketball

Amid March Madness, U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Athletes' Rights Case

Fittingly, Michigan and UCLA meet in the shadow of NCAA headquarters, a day before the NCAA goes before the Supreme Court.

Bert smith
Play
College Basketball

Referee Bert Smith in Stable Condition After Collapse

Bert Smith was feeling light-headed while on the court and is now being tended to by trainers in the locker room. He is in stable condition.