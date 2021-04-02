Hoosiers' Trayce Jackson-Davis Will Return for Junior Season at Indiana

SI.com
With Roy Willaims Retiring, Who Will Be the Next Head Coach at UNC?

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis announced Friday that he will return for his junior season with the Hoosiers.

Davis, who made a post on Twitter, said Indiana basketball is something that he has been "blessed to be apart of."

The Hoosiers recently agreed to a deal with longtime NBA coach and former IU star Mike Woodson to lead the program on Sunday. 

"After talking with Coach Woodson and family, I believe that it is in my best interest to come back for my junior year," Davis said. "Hoosier nation has been down for a while now and I want to be apart of the change that makes it great again. One last go around with the candy stripes."

Jackson-Davis, who started all 27 games, was the only high major to average at least 19 points and nine rebounds. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection, a third-team All-American by Sporting News, an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, a Wooden Award Finalist and a Karl Malone Award Finalist. 

He ranked fourth in the Big Ten in scoring, second in rebounding, fifth in field goal percentage (51.7) and blocked shots (1.4) and third in minutes played. Nationally, Jackson-Davis ranked third in free throws made (150) and first in attempts (229) and recorded 10 double-doubles this season and 22 for his career. 

Jackson-Davis remains with a Hoosiers' program in which several players entered the transfer portal while Indiana was in search of its next coach. 

