SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Arizona Upsets UConn to Advance to Title Game

Author:
Updated:
Original:

From snubbed to victorious, Arizona is headed to college basketball's biggest stage.

The Wildcats, who were omitted from the NCAA's Final Four hype video, upset mighty UConn in Friday's semifinal, 69-59, to advance to the women's national championship game. 

Like it has been all season, Arizona leaned senior guard Aari McDonald. The second-team All-American led all scorers with 26 points on 7-for-17 shooting, with seven rebounds and two steals. For the tournament, McDonald is averaging 25.4 points per game.

UConn's Paige Bueckers, who became the first freshman to win The Associated Press women's player of the year this season, struggled for most of the night. She finished with 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting, with six rebounds, four assists and three turnovers.

Arizona led by as many as 14 in the third quarter, giving UConn its largest deficit of the season. The Huskies cut the Wildcats' lead to nine by the end of the third and were within five in the final two minutes, but could not cut it to a one-possession game. Arizona never trailed and limited the Huskies to just 35.7% shooting from the field.

A key moment came in the last four minutes when junior guard Christyn Williams fouled out on a questionable call. Williams was UConn's second-leading scorer this season and finished the night with a team-high 20 points on 7-for-17 from the field.

For the fourth consecutive tournament, UConn has been eliminated in the national semifinal. This ties the program's longest title-less drought since Geno Auriemma's first championship with the school in 1995.

Before this run, Arizona had never before been to a Final Four. Now, the Wildcats are one win away from capturing their first-ever national championship. Arizona will play Stanford on Sunday in the first-ever all Pac-12 national championship game in NCAA history (men's and women's).

SI’s tournament newsletter analyzes everything you need to know about the Big Dance: what just happened and what’s happening next. Sign up for Morning Madness here.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stanford defeats South Carolina to advance to the women's basketball national championship game
College Basketball

Elation, Heartbreak Meet as Stanford Wins a Classic

The Cardinal are off to the women's title game after Aliyah Boston's buzzer beater attempt rimmed out.

Aari McDonald and Arizona celebrates after defeating UConn in the Final Four
College Basketball

Arizona Upsets UConn to Advance to Title Game

Arizona advances to its first women's championship game in program history behind a 26-point night from All-American guard Aari McDonald.

golden state warriors
NBA

Raptors Hand Warriors Second-Worst Loss Ever

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points as the Raptors beat the Warriors, 130-77, for the biggest blowout in the NBA this season.

Mar 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a play against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA

Mavericks' Rick Carlisle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has been fully vaccinated since January, but received an unexpected COVID-19 positive test on Friday.

Stanford celebrates after defeating South Carolina in the Final Four to advance to the women's NCAA title game
College Basketball

Stanford Denies South Carolina at Buzzer, Advances

Stanford hung on to defeat South Carolina, 66-65, to advance to the national championship game behind Haley Jones's game-winner.

Vikings Justin Jefferson
Play
Fantasy

Reflecting on the Fantasy Success of First-Round Wide Receivers (2012-2020)

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano recaps the fantasy success rate of first-round wide receivers drafted from 2012 to 2020

Jul 14, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; A 2022 MLB All Star game sign above the right field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

MLB Moving All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Voting Law

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

What We Know About the Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson faces 21 civil lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and assault over the last year, with one incident as recent as March 2021. Here's a quick primer.