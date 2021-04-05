SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Gonzaga's National Championship History

Author:
Publish date:

Gonzaga returns to the NCAA national title game tonight for the first time since 2017 and the second time in school history. 

After narrowly escaping the Final Four with a thrilling 93-90 overtime victory over UCLA, the Bulldogs' quest for the first unbeaten season in 45 years hangs in the balance on Monday night against Baylor.

Contrary to the last time Gonzaga played for a national title, the Bulldogs are the betting favorite. 

Before head coach Mark Few took over the program in 1999, Gonzaga had only reached the NCAA tournament twice and made it as far as the Elite Eight once. In Few's 22 seasons leading the way, the Bulldogs have made the tournament every year. A decent, but certainly not great program when he arrived, Few has guided Gonzaga to a 630-124 record, accounting for nearly half of the wins the men's basketball program has dating back to its origins in 1943-44.

Until this season, one of Few's crowning achievements in Spokane was reaching the NCAA Championship Game in 2017. In a matchup against North Carolina between two No. 1 seeds, the Bulldogs came up short, losing 71-65. Nigel Williams-Goss led the way for Gonzaga, posting 15 points and nine rebounds. It wasn't enough against a UNC team led by 22 points from Joel Berry and 16 from Justin Jackson.

The next season, Gonzaga lost in the Sweet 16 to Florida State and then lost to Texas Tech by six in the 2019 Elite Eight before COVID-19 canceled last year's tournament.  

Tonight, Gonzaga returns to the national championship game spotlight with a different cast of characters from the 2017 team. But Few is still there, ready to achieve what was incomprehensible for Gonzaga just three decades ago.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15843345 (1)
College Basketball

Gonzaga's National Title Game History

Mark Few is looking to complete what was once thought to be an impossible feat in Spokane.

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater
Play
NFL

The Panthers Are Settling for Plan C

Carolina was determined to acquire a new QB, but at some point it may have been smart to stick with Teddy Bridgewater instead of trading away future picks.

Aaron Rodgers on the field with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gets Trolled by 'Jeopardy!' Contestant

The 'Jeopardy!' contestant's response was "who wanted to kick that field goal?"

Gonzaga-Game-Winner
College Basketball

How To Watch Baylor vs Gonzaga

The two best teams in college basketball play for the national title with the Zags' undefeated season on the line.

texas-rangers-home-opener
MLB

Rangers' Home Opener Features Packed Globe Life Field

The Rangers' home opener in Arlington, Texas drew the largest attendance at an American sporting event in over a year.

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields
Play
NFL

MAQB: How Panthers and Jets Negotiated Darnold Trade

The Panthers kept chasing a quarterback upgrade, and a conversation at Ohio State's pro day led to their eventual move.

Barcelona-Real-Valladolid-Dembele
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Pulls Within a Point of Atletico Madrid Atop La Liga

Ousmane Dembélé's 90th-minute winner gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over 10-man Real Valladolid.

Sam Darnold has been traded to the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Jets Trade Darnold to Panthers, Receive Three Draft Picks

The Panthers will send a 2021 sixth-rounder and a second-round and fourth-round pick in 2022 for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.