How To Watch Baylor vs Gonzaga

Gonzaga is chasing history on Monday night. With a win, the Bulldogs would secure the school's first national title as well as become college basketball's first undefeated national champion in 45 years.

The Zags are coming off their first nail-biter of the season after freshman Jalen Suggs hit a jaw-dropping three pointer in overtime to beat No. 11 UCLA 93-90 on Saturday night. Baylor is entering the national championship game after a 78-59 mauling of No. 2 Houston in the Final Four.

The matchup is set to be a highly anticipated one between arguably the two best teams in college basketball all season. The pair were supposed to play each other earlier in the regular season, but the game was called off after a player and staff member for Gonzaga tested positive for COVID-19.

Although they have yet to suffer a loss this season, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said that his team has been keeping an eye on the Bears for quite some time.

"We have always had Baylor, you know, in the rear-view mirror," Few told reporters during a press conference on Sunday. "If we're going to win this thing, we were at some point going to have to play them because I always thought we were the two best teams."

When: Monday, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+ and fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)