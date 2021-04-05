Former Five-Star Point Guard Devin Askew to Transfer From Kentucky

SI.com
Kentucky PG Devin Askew To Enter Transfer Portal

Kentucky freshman Devin Askew will enter the transfer portal after one season in Lexington, he confirmed to 247 Sports.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I had to play basketball at the University of Kentucky,” Askew told 247 Sports. “I am also thankful for the coaching staff as they provided an experience that contributed to my development in this game I love. My teammates will be my friends forever and I appreciate how they pushed me day in and day out to get better.”

“With that being said, it will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity and enter the transfer portal.”

The Sacramento native averaged 6.5 points and 2.9 assists this season for Kentucky. Askew was a five-star recruit out of high school and was one of the top-rated point guards in the 2021 class before he reclassified to the 2020 class. He will still have four years of eligibility due to NCAA eligibility relief regulations issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Kentucky missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 12 years after going 9-17. This marked the Wildcats's lowest win total during coach John Calipari's tenure. Calipari looks to bounce back and has assembled another top-five recruiting class for the class of 2021.

