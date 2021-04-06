Twitter Reacts to Baylor Rout of Gonzaga in Title Game

What was billed as a potential instant classic was anything but on Monday night as Baylor cruised past Gonzaga to win its first men's national championship in program history.

The Bears jumped out to an 11-1 lead on Monday night and never looked back. The Bears shot 45.5 percent from three in the victory, with four players finishing in double figures in a 86-70 win. Guard Jared Butler led Baylor with 20 points, fueling the blowout win alongside backcourt mate MaCio Teague. As Gonzaga's perfect season came to an end, Baylor closed the book on the greatest year in program history.

Baylor's victory on Monday wasn't necessarily shocking, though the ease at which is blew past Gonzaga was certainly a surprise. So how did some of basketball's biggest names react to Monday's blowout? Check out the top Twitter reactions to Baylor's dominant performance below:

Gonzaga finishes the 2020-21 season at 31–1, falling just short of becoming the first undefeated men's team since Indiana in 1975-76. Baylor had not reached the Final Four since 1950 prior to this season.