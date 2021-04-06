Twitter Reacts to Baylor Rout of Gonzaga in Title Game

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Who Ya Got: Gonzaga or Baylor?
Who Ya Got: Gonzaga or Baylor?

Twitter Reacts to Baylor Blowing Out Gonzaga in Men's National Championship

Author:
Updated:
Original:

What was billed as a potential instant classic was anything but on Monday night as Baylor cruised past Gonzaga to win its first men's national championship in program history. 

The Bears jumped out to an 11-1 lead on Monday night and never looked back. The Bears shot 45.5 percent from three in the victory, with four players finishing in double figures in a 86-70 win. Guard Jared Butler led Baylor with 20 points, fueling the blowout win alongside backcourt mate MaCio Teague. As Gonzaga's perfect season came to an end, Baylor closed the book on the greatest year in program history. 

Baylor's victory on Monday wasn't necessarily shocking, though the ease at which is blew past Gonzaga was certainly a surprise. So how did some of basketball's biggest names react to Monday's blowout? Check out the top Twitter reactions to Baylor's dominant performance below:

Gonzaga finishes the 2020-21 season at 31–1, falling just short of becoming the first undefeated men's team since Indiana in 1975-76. Baylor had not reached the Final Four since 1950 prior to this season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Baylor's Jared Butler scores over Gonzaga's Drew Timme
College Basketball

Baylor Bucks Narrative, Dominates Gonzaga for Title

The Bears spoiled the Zags' perfect season by winning in statement fashion for their first men's national championship.

scott-drew-baylor (1)
Play
College Basketball

Watch the 2021 Edition of 'One Shining Moment'

College basketball's best tradition returned to the screen at the conclusion of 2021 men's NCAA tournament.

Jared Butler after winning the NCAA men's basketball championship.
Play
College Basketball

Baylor Guard Jared Butler Named Most Outstanding Player

Jared Butler had 22 points and more three-pointers than any player in the game with four.

Baylor men's basketball celebrates after winning the national championship over Gonzaga
Play
College Basketball

Twitter Reacts to Baylor Rout of Gonzaga in Title Game

Monday's men's national title game wasn't exactly the nail-biter many expected as Baylor cruised past Gonzaga.

baylor
Play
College Basketball

Baylor Beats Gonzaga to Win First Men's Basketball Title

Baylor led by as much as 20 points in the lopsided championship game.

paige-bueckers-uconn
College Basketball

Bueckers Wins Wooden Award After Standout Freshman Year

Paige Bueckers is the first woman to win the Wooden Award as a freshman after a dominant 2020-21 season at UConn.

Aerial view of Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, prior to an MLB game
MLB

Report: Coors Field to Host 2021 MLB All-Star Game

The Rockies will reportedly host the MLB All-Star Game after it was relocated from Atlanta.

aaron-beasley-tennessee
College Football

Tennessee LB Beasley Accused of Animal Abuse, Suspended

Beasley is accused of abusing a six-month-old kitten, per a report filed with Knoxville police.