Tennessee Freshman Keon Johnson to Enter NBA Draft

Which Men's College Basketball Programs Should We Keep an Eye Out for Next Season?
Tennessee freshman Keon Johnson will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA draft, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Johnson, the No. 10 prospect in Sports Illustrated's big board, averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 minutes per game this season. He was named to the 2021 All-Freshman team and also earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors in early February. 

"The NBA has always been my goal, but I never expected it to come this soon," Johnson told ESPN. "I really don't care what number I get drafted at. I just want to go somewhere I fit in that organization. Where I can keep developing and find my niche."

In late February, SI's Jeremy Woo wrote that "Johnson’s freshman year has been a mixed bag, but his flashes of brilliance are encouraging, and while he isn’t a polished offensive player yet, the prospect of what he could eventually become separates him as one of the more interesting bets in this range of the draft."

2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Latest Top 60 Rankings

The NBA draft combine is slated to be held from June 21 to June 27. The draft is set for July 29. 

The deadline for an early entry player to apply for the draft is May 30.

