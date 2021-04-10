UNC Star Forward Garrison Brooks Enters Transfer Portal

UNC forward Garrison Brooks, the 2020 Preseason ACC Player of the Year, has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

The news comes just days after legendary coach Roy Williams retired and Hubert Davis was named the new head coach for the Tar Heels. Brooks will have a year of eligibility left thanks to the policy changes due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Brooks, a four-year starter, had a standout year during the 2019-20 season as he averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game en route to being named the ACC’s Most Improved Player. However, he faltered during the 2020-21 season.

His scoring, rebounding and assist numbers all dropped, as he averaged 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Throughout his time at UNC, Brooks played in 133 games, starting 105. He's tallied 775 career rebounds, ranking No. 24 in school history. His 1,211 points places him at No. 60.

Brooks is the fourth Tar Heel to announce they're entering the transfer portal. Walker Kessler only spent a year in Chapel Hill while Walker Miller is also entering the portal as a graduate. Sterling Manley, another player entering the portal, is leaving after injuries derailed his time with the team.

Additionally, both Day'Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot declared for the 2021 NBA Draft; however, Bacot is only testing the process and will retain his eligibility if he chooses to return.

Sharpe is projected to be selected No. 30 overall by the Jazz, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft.