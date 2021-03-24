UNC Center Day'Ron Sharpe Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

North Carolina Center Day'Ron Sharpe Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Author:
Publish date:

North Carolina center Jay'Ron Sharpe announced he will enter the 2021 NBA draft.

Sharpe averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his freshman season with the Tar Heels. He also shot 51.9% from the field. 

"In the past year I've met people that I never thought would make such an impact on my life," Sharpe wrote on Twitter. "My teammates and I have worked together, loved together, laughed together, played and cried together. I love the bond we've created.

"I also really want to thank the coaching staff for believing that I would be a great addition to the team. I feel that I'm now ready for the next level."

Sharpe is ranked No. 18 on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board. He is the second significant player to leave North Carolina within the past week after forward Walker Kessler entered the transfer portal.

Sharpe scored four points in his final game with the Tar Heels on March 19, when they lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament. The loss marked North Carolina's first round-one tournament exit since 1999.

YOU MAY LIKE

TY Hilton
Play
NFL

Hilton Returning to Colts to 'Finish What I Started'

Hilton was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2012 and has made four Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Outside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
NFL

Report: Caesars Expected to Sign Naming Deal With Saints

The deal will reportedly take effect in July when the Superdome's deal with Merces-Benz expires.

France celebrates 2018 World Cup.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch France vs. Ukraine

How to watch France vs. Ukraine in World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday, March 24.

Four footballs laying on a turf field
High School

HS Team Investigated for Use of Antisemitic Language

A Massachusetts high school football team is being investigated for using antisemitic language while calling audibles during a game.

dayron-sharpe-north-carolina
College Basketball

UNC Center Day'Ron Sharpe Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Sh center averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Tar Heels.

AEW wrestler MJF walks to the ring
Play
Wrestling

MJF Establishes Himself as One of Wrestling’s Very Best

The 25-year-old has proven there isn’t anyone in the industry who can match him on the microphone.

jimmy-butler
NBA

A Cover Shoot Might Have Revealed Sixers’ Locker Room Drama

“I got the feeling there was something going on,” photographer Jeffery A. Salter says.

honnold-valley-uprising-lead.jpg
Play
Extra Mustard

Alex Honnold Once Took A 45-minute Call While Climbing

Alex Honnold stopped halfway up a 1,500-foot rock formation to take a phone call and eat lunch