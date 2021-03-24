UNC Center Day'Ron Sharpe Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

North Carolina center Jay'Ron Sharpe announced he will enter the 2021 NBA draft.

Sharpe averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his freshman season with the Tar Heels. He also shot 51.9% from the field.

"In the past year I've met people that I never thought would make such an impact on my life," Sharpe wrote on Twitter. "My teammates and I have worked together, loved together, laughed together, played and cried together. I love the bond we've created.

"I also really want to thank the coaching staff for believing that I would be a great addition to the team. I feel that I'm now ready for the next level."

Sharpe is ranked No. 18 on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board. He is the second significant player to leave North Carolina within the past week after forward Walker Kessler entered the transfer portal.

Sharpe scored four points in his final game with the Tar Heels on March 19, when they lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament. The loss marked North Carolina's first round-one tournament exit since 1999.