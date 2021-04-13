SI.com
Report: Boston College Signs 10-Year Contract With New Balance

New Balance is returning to college athletics after signing a 10-year contract with Boston College, according to the Sports Business Journal's Michael Smith.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Boston College athletes will now also have access to New Balance’s training facilities in Nashua and Salem, N.H. A new track at New Balance's sports complex is expected to open in 2022, per Smith. Boston College athletes will also be eligible for internships with the sneaker company following Monday's agreement.

"This partnership will be an absolute game-changer for Boston College athletics and our student-athletes," Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft said in a statement. "This is not just a historic deal in terms of the financial value and amount of apparel for our department."

"The opportunities for our student-athletes to assist in product design and development of the footwear and apparel they will actually wear and compete in will be transformational."

30 of Boston College's 31 varsity teams will now receive uniforms, apparel, and footwear from New Balance.

The football team is currently in discussions with New Balance regarding a potential rebranding, per Smith.

