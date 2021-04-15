Baylor Turns Down Jeep Offer After Racist Remark

SI.com
Which Men's College Basketball Programs Should We Keep an Eye Out for Next Season?

As the saying goes, to the victor go the spoils. For Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew, those spoils apparently won't include a newly decked-out Jeep.

Ted Teague, general manager of the Allen Samuels Auto Group dealership in Waco, was interviewed for a local news broadcast and showed off a new Jeep that was adorned with a Baylor-themed wrap to commemorate the program's first national championship. Teague said the dealership had previously gifted custom cars to women's coach Kim Mulkey after national championships, and he intended to continue the tradition for Drew.

During the interview, however, Teague made a comment about Drew being able to use the Jeep to help with recruiting, saying Drew could "enjoy it and he’ll use it to recruit and pull some people out of the hood." The interview was conducted by KWTX in Waco on Tuesday, and was shared on the Baylor subreddit.

In a statement released Wednesday, Drew and Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades declined Teague's gift, saying his comments did not align with the program's values.

“We can confirm we are not accepting the Jeep driven in the parade on Tuesday,” the statement read. “As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community.”

Baylor defeated Gonzaga, 86–70, on April 5 to capture the program's first-ever national championship. The Bears won every tournament game by at least nine points and never trailed in the title game, finishing the season with a 28-2 overall record.

