USC Star Evan Mobley Declares for NBA Draft

USC freshman Evan Mobley announced on Twitter Friday that he is entering the 2021 NBA draft, writing that, "I’ve dreamed about turning pro since I was a kid. Come along for the journey."

The 19-year-old Mobley was projected to go No. 2 overall in Sports Illustrated Jeremy Woo's latest NBA mock draft.

Mobley was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season, becoming the first Trojan player in program history to win all three in a single campaign.

Mobley, a 7-foot center, averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

In Woo's words, "In the eyes of some scouts, Mobley has inched closer to being a viable 1B to Cunningham’s 1A, on the heels of a strong freshman season that made USC nationally relevant. He’s one of the best rim-protecting prospects to come around in some time, with exceptional length and instincts and good mobility, and combines that with legitimate offensive upside due to his soft touch, passing skills and unselfish mentality."

The NBA draft combine is slated to be held from June 21 to June 27. The draft is set for July 29.

The deadline for an early entry player to apply for the draft is May 30.

