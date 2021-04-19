Gonzaga Star Jalen Suggs Entering 2021 NBA Draft

Gonzaga star freshman Jalen Suggs announced he is entering the 2021 NBA draft.

Suggs, 19, is projected to go No. 3 in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft by Jeremy Woo.

Suggs was named to the All-WCC Rookie of the Year. He was a consensus All-American and was named to the 2021 NCAA men's tournament All-Tourney team in his first, and only, year with the Bulldogs.

His game-winning shot against UCLA in the Final Four has already been deemed one of the greatest shots in men's tournament history.

He averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

In Woo's assessment: "He’s a top-tier athlete by NBA standards who can play either guard spot capably. He’s dedicated on both ends of the floor, and his relentless, physical brand of basketball is tough to find anywhere in this era—particularly in players who are also high-end talents. Suggs has proven entirely focused on team success and capable of contributing in a range of ways, whether scoring, playmaking or defending, and sometimes all at once."

The NBA draft combine is slated to be held from June 21 to June 27. The draft is set for July 29.

The deadline for an early entry player to apply for the draft is May 30.

