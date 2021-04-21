Gators' Keyontae Johnson Will Return for Senior Season

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a Gators basketball game on Dec. 12, announced he will return for his senior season with the program.

In his announcement, Johnson said he was thankful for the "prayers and concerns" he received over the last four months.

"It is extremely touching and very much appreciated to have the support of Gator Nation and the world standing by my side." Johnson said. "I am progressing and steadily making progress daily in my health. I am patiently waiting on medical clearance. While speaking with my family, doctors, coaches, and athletic trainer, I've decided not to enter my name into the 2021 NBA Draft."

On Dec. 12, following a Florida timeout, Johnson collapsed at midcourt. He was taken to the locker room before he was sent to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Johnson was later transferred to University of Florida Health in Gainesville.

It was determined that Johnson's collapse was not COVID-19 related despite testing positive last summer. Johnson did not to the court last season but served as a scout and coach in practice.

In four games last season, Johnson averaged 16 points, 4.5 rebounds while shooting 64.1 percent from the floor.