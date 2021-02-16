Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY Network

Two months after Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game, he opened up about his recovery and rejoining the team.

On Dec. 12, the Gators were coming out of a timeout just minutes into their eventual 83–71 loss to Florida State when Johnson collapsed at midcourt. The junior was taken to the locker room on a stretcher before being transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Johnson was later transferred to UF Health in Gainesville, where doctors determined his collapse was not related to COVID-19.

"I would say I'm blessed to be here, yes. There's just not a lot more to say that that," Johnson told the Gators' team site, recalling how a cardiologist sitting courtside rushed to his aid following his collapse. "I was passed out. I could have died. She jumped out on the court and saved me. If it isn't for her, I may not have had a second chance in life. You just can't take life for granted."

Doctors told Johnson that he wouldn't be able to play basketball for the rest of the season, and the news rocked the junior. However, he wanted to remain an active part of the team and one of his coaches suggested a new role for him. When he rejoined the Gators in late December, Johnson began working as a scout and coach in practice and remains optimistic that he will play again.

"I'm not going to sit around and think about the worst. I'm going to think about the positives; like the chance for me to be back and playing real soon, and how my doctor's appointments have been going great," he said. "I just want to keep that mindset and keep things going forward."

Johnson said he doesn't think much about the events of Dec. 12 but he has seen highlights from that game and video of his collapse. He recalled waking up in the hospital with a tube in his mouth and thinking "I was dreaming when I saw my mom in front of me."

"I was definitely scared. I had just woken up. I was confused and wasn't sure what was going to happen next," Johnson said when asked if he was able to understand what happened to him. "My grandmother was there in the room praying for me. We all prayed together and left it in God's hands."

Since his release from the hospital, Johnson visits the doctor every two weeks and will eventually undergo tests like an MRI, EKG, and a stress test on the treadmill to find out what caused his collapse. He hopes he can resume basketball activities this summer as he continues to anticipate returning to the court.