CFP Committee Considering Expanding Playoff Field

Ken Ruinard/The Greenville News

The College Football Playoff management committee is considering a potential expansion of its field, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.

The CFP management committee is considering "dozens of possibilities for future expansion," according to ESPN. A new playoff field could reportedly have anywhere from six to 16 teams.

Under the current format, four teams reach the College Football Playoff.

An expanded playoff field would not go into effect for the 2021 or 2022 season, CFP executive director Bill Hancock said.

"There will not be a new format this season or next season," Hancock told ESPN. "The timetable is certainly an important detail, but it hasn't been determined yet."

"It's too soon to predict the timing, but even if the board decides to alter the format, it may well not occur until after the current agreement has expired, which isn't until after the 2025 season."

The CFP management committee is comprised of 10 FBS commissioners along with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick. The management committee would need to unanimously approve any format change before the current CFP contract expires after the 2025 season.

Alabama won its third College Football Playoff crown in January in a 52-24 rout of Ohio State. Clemson and Alabama have both reached the playoff six times since 2014, while Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame are the only other schools with multiple appearances.

Oklahoma is the lone Big 12 team with a playoff appearance. The Pac-12 has not had a playoff team since 2016.

"More and more people–not just fans, but the 10 commissioners and Notre Dame–who have a vote in the matter are saying, 'it's time to look at expansion,'" Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson told ESPN. "I think we could accommodate expansion before the 12-year contract expires."

The CFP semifinals in January 2022 will be held at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl and Capital One Orange Bowl. The national title game will be held in Indianapolis.

More College Football Coverage:

• Inside the Hidden Industry of Name, Image and Likeness

• The NCAA Transfer Revolution Is Here

• What Would a CFB Super League Look Like?