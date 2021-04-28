LSU plans to allow full fan capacity in its stadiums starting this weekend when the baseball and softball teams host Arkansas.

The Advocate reported Wednesday that the university plans to permit 100% capacity for fans inside of Alex Box Stadium (baseball) and Tiger Park (softball) for the remainder of the season, and that masks will not be required. LSU will also allow a full crowd Saturday at the track & field team’s final home meet of the season.



The news comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the state's mask mandate on Tuesday and did not put any limits on capacity limitations for outdoor events, per the Advocate.

This week, Louisiana recorded another week of record-low COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. While vaccinations in the state are increasing —with more than 25% of the state's population being vaccinated — Edwards warned the state that the pandemic is not over.

During the fall 2020, the university operated its athletic venues at 25%. In March, LSU increased its capacity from 25% to 50% for outdoor spring sports. Restrictions were also loosened on pregame tailgating.

The university has averaged more than 3,300 fans at baseball games this season. The baseball program received a full crowd for the first time in the pandemic last weekend when the team faced Mississippi.

Currently, LSU (19-10) sits fifth in the SEC West. Meanwhile, the softball team — with a record of 28-15 — ranks sixth in the conference.