Report: Texas LB Jake Ehlinger Found Dead Off Campus

Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead off campus Thursday, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, who reports Austin police confirmed his death. Ehlinger was the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

Davis reported that the department received a call about an incident at 12:18 p.m. The younger Ehlinger was found shortly after on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. No cause of death or other details were given, but police saidthe death is not considered suspicious.

This is the second death in the last decade of an immediate family member the Ehlingers have faced. Jake and Sam's father, Ross, died unexpectedly during the 2013 “Escape from Alcatraz” triathlon in San Francisco. Race officials said the Austin attorney suffered a heart attack shortly after the start.

Ehlinger walked on at Texas in 2019, and practiced alongside his brother. However, he did not receive any playing time during his two seasons with the Longhorns, and chose to redshirt the 2020 season.

He was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, earning the honors in fall 2019 and spring 2020.