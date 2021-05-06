Texas Longhorns LB Jake Ehlinger Found Dead, Say Police

The University of Texas football program received devastating news on Thursday when linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead by Austin police.

The University of Texas football program received devastating news on Thursday when Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, younger brother of star quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead, according to the Austin police department.

The report was first made by Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman

The department received a call in regard to the incident at 12:18 p.m. Shortly after is when they found the younger Ehlinger on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

The police department did not list a cause of death, or any details on the incident, but did say his death was not considered suspicious.

Like his older brother, Sam, Jake attended Austin Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

In 2017 Jake was a standout for the Chaparrals, he recorded 104 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and two pass break-ups.

Ehlinger continued that momentum into his senior campaign, finishing with 106 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.

Ehlinger also played some running back for the Chaps, recording five carries for 13 yards and a touchdown his senior season. He also scored one touchdown receiving and returned one fumble for a touchdown during his final season.

Ehlinger chose to walk on to the Longhorns program in 2019, despite receiving an offer for a scholarship from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020.

The younger Ehlinger did not play during his two season with the Longhorns.