Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Texas Longhorns LB Jake Ehlinger Found Dead, Say Police

The University of Texas football program received devastating news on Thursday when linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead by Austin police.
Author:
Publish date:

The University of Texas football program received devastating news on Thursday when Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, younger brother of star quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead, according to the Austin police department. 

The report was first made by Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman

The department received a call in regard to the incident at 12:18 p.m. Shortly after is when they found the younger Ehlinger on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street.

The police department did not list a cause of death, or any details on the incident, but did say his death was not considered suspicious.

Like his older brother, Sam, Jake attended Austin Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. 

In 2017 Jake was a standout for the Chaparrals, he recorded 104 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and two pass break-ups. 

Ehlinger continued that momentum into his senior campaign, finishing with 106 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. 

Ehlinger also played some running back for the Chaps, recording five carries for 13 yards and a touchdown his senior season. He also scored one touchdown receiving and returned one fumble for a touchdown during his final season.

Ehlinger chose to walk on to the Longhorns program in 2019, despite receiving an offer for a scholarship from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020.

The younger Ehlinger did not play during his two season with the Longhorns. 

jake eh
News

Texas Longhorns LB Jake Ehlinger Found Dead, Say Police

The University of Texas football program received devastating news on Thursday, when linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found dead by Austin police.

IMG_2034 copy
News

Where Do The Longhorns Stand in Stadium's Way-Too-Early Top 25?

Behind a host of incoming transfers and returning difference makers, Chris Beard's Longhorns have recorded a good deal of off season praise

GettyImages-1191124964
News

Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer A Big-Time DFW Area Offensive Lineman

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_15018762
News

Are the Longhorns about to land a major difference maker in the secondary?

The Texas Longhorns are among a handful of Power 5 programs in the mix for Vanderbilt transfer safety Donovan Kaufman

GettyImages-1284437855
Football

WATCH: Relive QB Sam Ehlinger’s Best Moments With This Longhorns Highlight Video

WATCH: Relive QB Sam Ehlinger’s Best Moments With the Longhorns; What’s Next With the Colts?

TEXAS
Football

ESPN's Post-Spring Rankings Have The Longhorns In An Interesting Spot

Where Do the Texas Longhorns Land in ESPN's Post-Spring Rankings?

USATSI_13703829
News

NFL Draft: Where Will Longhorns Rookies Fit In With New Teams?

The Texas Longhorns had five players taken in the 2021 NFL Draft over the weekend, and two more sign undrafted free agency deals. Where do they fit in?

GettyImages-1170088789
News

NFL Draft: What the Bengals Are Saying About Longhorns Pick Joseph Ossai

Former Texas Longhorns pass rusher Joseph Ossai is on his way to Cincinnati, and the Bengals are excited to have him