Former Hawaii Star Colt Brennan Dies at 37

Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan has died, the school confirmed Tuesday.

He was 37 years old.

His father Terry Brennan told the Honolulu Star Adviser that Colt was a patient at a rehabilitation facility when he was found unconscious a few days ago. Per his father, the former Hawaii quarterback was in the fifth month of an inpatient treatment program.

“He was doing so well, the spark was back in his eyes, and he was healthy and doing great, and it happened,” Terry told the Star Adviser.

Brennan starred with the Warriors and led the school to new heights throughout his record-breaking career with the program from 2005 to 2007.

Brennan led the NCAA in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2005 and 2006. His 131 career passing touchdowns rank No. 4 in NCAA in history and No. 1 in Western Athletic Conference history.

He still holds the NCAA record for most 400-yard passing games (20), and is tied for the touchdown record by a quarterback-receiver combination (39 to Davone Bess). For his individual efforts, he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007.

That season, he quarterbacked the Warriors to the Sugar Bowl, where the previously unbeaten Hawaii team fell to Georgia.

Brennan was selected in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Washington Football Team, but was released ahead of the 2010 season. He briefly signed with the Raiders, but never appeared in an NFL game.

