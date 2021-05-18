Ex-Louisville Assistant Gaudio Charged With Extortion

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio has been federally charged with extortion, according to multiple reports and confirmed by the university.

According to the charging document, Gaudio threatened to provide media outlets with information regarding potential NCAA violations at Louisville, per WHAS 11's Hayley Minogue. The alleged violations centered around the impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective athletes as well as an improper use of graduate assistants in practices.

The former Cardinals assistant was not retained when his contract expired in April. Gaudio reportedly requested the equivalent of 17 months salary in exchange for remaining quiet about the alleged recruiting violations, per Minogue.

Louisville released a statement on Tuesday confirming Gaudio's alleged extortion. The university said it will not comment on the allegations of impermissible benefits for potential recruits.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack addressed Gaudio's departure on Monday, though Mack noted the decision to not renew Gaudio's contract was due to the program's performance on the floor.

"That was the first time I let anybody go in the 12 years I've been a head coach, so this isn't anything that is taken lightly," Mack said. "And the honest assessment: Our program wasn't where I wanted it to be at the end of this past season. We could write down all the reasons as to why I think, or you think, we didn't qualify for the NCAA tournament. But the bottom line is we didn't.

"That's not to say that Dino and Luke [Murray] were the fall guys and it's all on them. There's been a long look in the mirror to see what I can do better."

In his statement Tuesday, Mack said that he and the University of Louisville "were the victims of Coach Gaudio's conduct" and that he will continue to fully cooperate with any investigations.

Louisville failed to reach the NCAA tournament in 2020–21 as it finished 13–7. The Cardinals have now missed the tournament in three of the last five seasons.

