Ex-Louisville Assistant Gaudio Charged With Extortion

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Former Louisville Assistant Dino Gaudio Facing Extortion Charges

Author:
Publish date:
dino-gaudio-louisville

Former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio has been federally charged with extortion, according to multiple reports and confirmed by the university.

According to the charging document, Gaudio threatened to provide media outlets with information regarding potential NCAA violations at Louisville, per WHAS 11's Hayley Minogue. The alleged violations centered around the impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective athletes as well as an improper use of graduate assistants in practices.

The former Cardinals assistant was not retained when his contract expired in April. Gaudio reportedly requested the equivalent of 17 months salary in exchange for remaining quiet about the alleged recruiting violations, per Minogue

Louisville released a statement on Tuesday confirming Gaudio's alleged extortion. The university said it will not comment on the allegations of impermissible benefits for potential recruits.

Louisville head coach Chris Mack addressed Gaudio's departure on Monday, though Mack noted the decision to not renew Gaudio's contract was due to the program's performance on the floor. 

"That was the first time I let anybody go in the 12 years I've been a head coach, so this isn't anything that is taken lightly," Mack said. "And the honest assessment: Our program wasn't where I wanted it to be at the end of this past season. We could write down all the reasons as to why I think, or you think, we didn't qualify for the NCAA tournament. But the bottom line is we didn't.

"That's not to say that Dino and Luke [Murray] were the fall guys and it's all on them. There's been a long look in the mirror to see what I can do better."

In his statement Tuesday, Mack said that he and the University of Louisville "were the victims of Coach Gaudio's conduct" and that he will continue to fully cooperate with any investigations.

Louisville failed to reach the NCAA tournament in 2020–21 as it finished 13–7. The Cardinals have now missed the tournament in three of the last five seasons. 

More College Sports Coverage:

The Pac-12 Puts Its Future in Unexpected Hands
In College Football, the Push for Vaccination Is On
Three Football Teams That May Regress in 2021

YOU MAY LIKE

QPR's stadium named after Kiyan Prince.
Soccer

Late QPR Player Kiyan Prince Featured in FIFA Video Game

EA Sports has created a virtual version of former QPR defender Kiyan Prince, who was 15 years old when he was killed trying to break up a fight in 2006.

dino-gaudio-louisville
College Basketball

Ex-Louisville Assistant Gaudio Charged With Extortion

Gaudio reportedly threatened to provide media outlets with info regarding potential NCAA violations.

Karim Benzema is back for France
Soccer

Karim Benzema Is Back in Bleu

World Cup champion France has recalled the Real Madrid striker for the Euros, ending an international absence that dates back to 2015 due a still-unresolved scandal.

Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson
College

Refocused on Culture, Mizzou Softball Is Finding Success Again

Missouri was a struggling program mired by controversy, until Larissa Anderson came in 2019 and quickly has the Tigers exceeding expectations.

Stanford gymnasium
College

Report: Stanford Reverses Plan to End 11 Varsity Sports

Stanford will keep all varsity sports during the 2021–22 school year despite previous plans to cut 11 programs.

Johnny Gargano locks Bronson Reed in a submission hold at NXT TakeOver
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Johnny Gargano on Thriving as a Heel

“From the moment I started on the indies, I was always a heel, and I could not wait to show this side of me.”

Columbus Crew fans
Soccer

Saving The Crew Is What Columbus Fans Do

The Crew's rebrand lasted all of a week, with the club hearing the backlash and taking swift action to restore the name the fans didn't want changed in the first place.

13142
NBA

It's Time For Bradley Beal To Get His Due

The guard is one of the NBA's most prolific scorers, despite supporting a lackluster Washington offense and being swarmed by multiple defenders. And he's still, somehow, getting better.