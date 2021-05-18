Report: Stanford Reverses Plan to End 11 Varsity Sports

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Stanford Reverses Decision to Eliminate 11 Varsity Sports

Author:
Publish date:
stanford-cardinal-varsity

Stanford has reversed its plan to eliminate 11 varsity sports programs following the 2020-21 athletic season, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Ann Killion

The university announced its plan to eliminate 11 sports–including men's and women's fencing, field hockey and men's volleyball–in July 2020. Stanford stated the decision was reached in order to "create fiscal stability for Stanford Athletics."

"Providing 36 varsity teams with the level of support that they deserve has become a serious and growing financial challenge," Stanford said in a statement. "We now face the reality that significant change is needed to create fiscal stability for Stanford Athletics, and to provide the support we believe is essential for our student-athletes to excel.

"This is heartbreaking news to share. These 11 programs consist of more than 240 incredible student-athletes and 22 dedicated coaches. They were built by more than 4,000 alumni whose contributions led to 20 national championships, 27 Olympic medals, and an untold number of academic and professional achievements. Each of the individuals associated with these programs will forever have a place in Stanford’s history."

Stanford's decision was met with swift backlash. A pair of lawsuits were filed against the university last week, with the suits brought by athletes on the potentially eliminated teams. It's unclear whether those lawsuits will continue following Tuesday's decision, per the Chronicle

Stanford is slated to sponsor 36 varsity teams in 2021-22. A formal announcement on the reversed decision is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

More College Sports Coverage:

The Pac-12 Puts Its Future in Unexpected Hands
In College Football, the Push for Vaccination Is On
Three Football Teams That May Regress in 2021

YOU MAY LIKE

stanford-cardinal-varsity
College

Report: Stanford Reverses Plan to End 11 Varsity Sports

Stanford will keep all varsity sports during the 2021-22 school year despite previous plans to cut 11 programs.

Johnny Gargano locks Bronson Reed in a submission hold at NXT TakeOver
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Johnny Gargano on Thriving as a Heel

“From the moment I started on the indies, I was always a heel, and I could not wait to show this side of me.”

Columbus Crew fans
Soccer

Saving The Crew Is What Columbus Fans Do

The Crew's rebrand lasted all of a week, with the club hearing the backlash and taking swift action to restore the name the fans didn't want changed in the first place.

13142
NBA

It's Time For Bradley Beal To Get His Due

The guard is one of the NBA's most prolific scorers, despite supporting a lackluster Washington offense and being swarmed by multiple defenders. And he's still, somehow, getting better.

dCOVnbaPLAYOFFprev.LO2
NBA

The NBA's Superfans Are Ready for the Postseason

After a year away from their beloved arenas, Brooklyn’s Mr. Whammy, Los Angeles’s Clipper Darrell, and other in-arena staples talk about what they've been doing during crowd-less games, and the anticipation building for a somewhat-normal playoffs.

Stephen Curry celebrates
NBA

The 20 Most Important Players in the NBA Playoffs

Ranking the most pivotal figures as the 2021 NBA playoffs begin.

caris-levert-pacers
NBA

Report: Caris LeVert Expected to Miss Play-in Game

LeVert averaged 20.7 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for Indiana this season.

bill-de-blasio-brooklyn-nets
NBA

Bill de Blasio Roasted for Nets Gear at Press Conference

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio seems to be the latest fan on the Nets bandwagon.