'He Is Duke': Jay Bilas, Others React to Coach K Retiring Next Season

Legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after the upcoming 2021–22 season, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Krzyzewski became the Division I men's career wins leader during the 2011–12 season and earned his 1,000th career victory in '15. He has also won five national championships, notched a career record of 1170–361 as a coach, made 12 Final Four appearances and was named to the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Krzyzewski also sent more than 100 players to the NBA.

News of Krzyzewski's retirement sparked a wave of tributes throughout the sports world.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, who played for Krzyzewski from 1982 to '86 and served as his assistant coach from '90 to '92, said Krzyzewski was looked at as the "North Star" in Duke's program.

"He has been the most meaningful relationship that all of us have had in basketball and with Duke," Bilas said on SportsCenter. "To all of us, he is Duke and all of us have looked at Coach K as the North Star in the Duke program.

"It is a profound moment for all of us. I am not sure when I played for him if I contemplated how long he would remain there; he's had opportunities to leave and go into the NBA. He is extricably linked with Duke and always will be. For me, I can't imagine my life without him. I've been extraordinarily grateful to have him in my life and has had such a profound influence on me in both basketball and outside of it."

Two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh—who played on the gold-medal-winning 2008 USA Olympic team coached by Krzyzewski—also reflected on Coach K's retirement.

"He was such as motivator," Bosh told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "He made it a great experience competing for a gold medal and competing with Team USA.

"He made you aware of the importance and I just love hearing him crack jokes and have a good time in the meetings before film or after practice. He did a masterful job in communicating."

Roy Williams on Coach K Retirement News: 'He's Been Fantastic for College Basketball'

Krzyzewski will join Roy Williams in retirement at the end of next season. The two have a combined 2,000-plus wins and eight national championships.

