Report: Coach K to Retire After 2021-22 Season

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after the 2021–22 season, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Krzyzewski, 74, will enter his 42nd season at Duke this year, having won five national championships, made 12 Final Four appearances and been named to the Naismith Hall of Fame during his tenure.

Krzyzewski became the Division I men's career wins leader during the 2011–12 season and earned his 1,000th career victory in 2015, becoming the first Division I men’s basketball coach to achieve a four-figure win total. He will enter next season having amassed more than 1,500 wins in his career.

According to Stadium, the leading candidate to replace Krzyzewski is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. There is a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to determine if Scheyer, who has been on the Duke staff since 2014, will be stamped as the successor, per Stadium.

Krzyzewski will retire having recorded one of the most impressive resumes in all of coaching. In addition to his success at Duke, he also led the U.S. men's basketball team to three consecutive gold medals in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

"I really feel that whatever he chose to be—a politician or a minister or a businessperson or a philanthropist or whatever—that he'd be amazing," former Duke star Grant Hill told Sports Illustrated in 2011 when Krzyzewski and Tennessee coach Pat Summitt were named the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year. "Good leaders accomplish great things. He's this amazing leader who happens to coach basketball."

Krzyzewski's first collegiate head coaching job came at Army, his alma mater, where he led the program to winning seasons in four of his five years. He left the Black Knights following the 1980 season and took over a Duke program that had been previously coached by Bill Foster.

While the Blue Devils failed to make the NCAA tournament in each of Krzyzewski's first two years with the school, he missed the NCAA tournament only twice more in the coming decades, with last season's missed tournament appearance being the program's first since 1995.

Duke's 24-season streak had been the third-longest in NCAA history, trailing North Carolina (27) and Kansas (30).

"While our season was different than any other that I can remember, I loved the 2020–21 Duke Basketball team and was honored to be their coach," Krzyzewski said in a statement after the team pulled out of last year's ACC tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. "We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are."