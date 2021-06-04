Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Former Louisville Assistant Dino Gaudio Pleads Guilty on Extortion Charge

Author:
Publish date:
dino-gaudio-louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A former Louisville basketball assistant has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion and will avoid prison time.

Dino Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament. During a meeting with Louisville officials, Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the men's basketball program, according to federal prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of interstate communication with intent to extort, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Louisville. Gaudio agreed to a plea deal that will include probation and a fine.

Gaudio, 64, threatened to expose alleged violations by the program "in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices," according to a charging document filed in May. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. attorney.

Gaudio will be sentenced on Aug. 27.

He had been the head coach at Wake Forest from 2007 to 2010. He then spent eight years as an ESPN analyst before joining Louisville in 2018. Gaudio also previously led Army and Loyola-Maryland and worked with Louisville head coach Chris Mack at Wake Forest.

More College Sports Coverage: 

There Will Never Be Another Like Coach K
Duke Willing to Gamble on Jon Scheyer
Roy Williams Reacts to Coach K Retirement News

YOU MAY LIKE

dino-gaudio-louisville
College Basketball

Ex-Louisville Assistant Pleads Guilty on Extortion Charge

Former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio will avoid prison time after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion.

nfl-roger-goodell-commissioner-legacy
Play
NFL

Goodell Could Shape Legacy by Reckoning with NFL’s Dark Past

The NFL commissioner may be thinking about how his tenure winds down. Being a leader on social issues and righting many of the league’s past wrongs would be a great place to start.

The USA will face Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final
Soccer

The Factors at the Heart of USA, Mexico's Nations League Final

The USMNT and Mexico will renew their rivalry Sunday night in Denver. Here are some of the key elements entering the match.

USATSI_16187631
Play
Gambling

2021 Belmont Stakes: Betting Breakdown, Analysis, and Best Bets

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps Saturday’s 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes from Belmont Park, including the latest odds and best bets.

Lakers' 2021 offseason will require a roster overhaul.
Play
NBA

What's Next for the Lakers?

L.A. has a critical offseason ahead after getting bounced early from the playoffs.

Kevin Durant drives to the hoop against Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Conference Semifinals Series Odds - Nets Remain Heavy Favorites vs. Surging Bucks

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the lines, as well as the matchups for the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Cristiano Ronaldo against Spain in the 2018 World Cup.
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs. Portugal

Portugal will head to Madrid to face Spain in an international friendly on Friday, June 4.

ultimate-warrior
Play
Extra Mustard

If You're An Old-School Wrestling Fan, You Must Watch These Two Shows

A&E's 'Biography,' Vice's 'Dark Side of the Ring; pull back the curtain