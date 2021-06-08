Report: 12-Team Model Favored as Next CFP Format

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: 12-Team Model Favored as Next College Football Playoff Format

Author:
Publish date:
College football field

The next version of the College Football Playoff is expected to include 12 teams, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

The CFP has included just four teams each year since the inaugural playoff in January 2015. But a 12-team playoff is now viewed as "the most likely result," per Thamel.

A four-member committee tasked with exploring expansion will present its findings to the CFP committee in July. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick are among those who will review the four-member committee's findings. 

The CFP board of managers–comprises 11 presidents and chancellors from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame–will then meet to further discuss the playoff's future. 

A 12-team playoff could satisfy complaints regarding the continued exclusion of Group of 5 schools such as UCF. In a 12-team system, automatic bids would go to the winners of the five power conferences, plus one of the Group of 5 champions. The other six spots would then be at-large bids, per Thamel

Playoff expansion talks have been in the works for more than two years, though coming to an agreement with such a large committee has proven challenging. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips noted his skepticism on a new format on May 3, telling Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger it is “premature” to assume the playoff will expand.

“There are 11 signatories to the [CFP] contract and everyone has to agree,” Bowlsby told Dellenger. “Reaching any unanimity with that many people with stakes in the game, it’s complex.”

More College Football Coverage:

Country Music Star Was Fueled by NFL Dreams
Recruiting in a Pandemic
Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Is More Than Ready

YOU MAY LIKE

Greetings From 30A
College Football

The Florida Spot Where College Football Coaches 'Find Peace'

Dozens have flocked to 30A, escaping from their high-pressure jobs to the region's beach hideaways. Why here?

Jill Ellis as USWNT coach
Soccer

NWSL Announces 2022 Expansion Team in San Diego

With former USWNT coach Jill Ellis as club president, San Diego is the second expansion team for the 2022 season along with Angel City.

College football field
College Football

Report: 12-Team Model Favored as Next CFP Format

The College Football Playoff could undergo a significant expansion in the coming seasons.

The Euro 2020 trophy
Soccer

Who Will Win the Euros? SI's Expert Predictions

Portugal is the defending champion, but France is the reigning World Cup winner and favorite. Who will become European champion this summer?

los-angeles-chargers-offseason-outlook-justin-herbert
Play
Fantasy

2021 Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Los Angeles Chargers by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs

Stuttgart star Silas Wamangituka
Soccer

Stuttgart Reveals Silas Wamangituka's Name, Identity Saga

The player, whose real name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa, informed the club recently he had been the victim of “machinations of his former agent.”

DBU's Andrew Benefield hits a go-ahead grand slam in the NCAA tournament
Extra Mustard

NCAA Ump Chides Player Who Admired Clutch Grand Slam

Aren’t umpires supposed to enforce the *written* rules of baseball?

Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball past Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Coach & Coordinator Breakdowns: AFC North

Senior analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy history & potential of the AFC North's coaches & offensive coordinators