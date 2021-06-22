Creighton Fined, Loses Scholarships After Investigation

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Creighton has been fined $5,000 and placed on two years probation for a violation of NCAA conduct rules.

The NCAA’s ruling on Tuesday stems from an investigation into the actions of former Blue Jays assistant coach Preston Murphy. Per the NCAA’s report, Murphy accepted a $6,000 payment from a business management company, one that “intended to us coaches to influence student-athletes.” Murphy also allegedly provided false or misleading claims during the NCAA’s investigation.

Creighton will not receive a postseason ban as a result on the NCAA’s investigation. However, the program is now under two years of probation.

As part of the punishment, the Blue Jays will also lose one scholarship in 2021-22 and 2022-23, and there will be a reduction of in-person recruiting days.

Murphy was additionally given a two-year show cause penalty. In that time, he will be prohibited from any athletics-related duties if he is hired by another school, barring a waiver from the NCAA.

Creighton reached the NCAA tournament for the sixth time under head coach Greg McDermott in 2020-21. The Blue Jays advanced to the Sweet 16 in last year's tournament before losing to Gonzaga.

More College Sports Coverage:

• Why 12 Worked: Inside the Making of a New Playoff Model

• College Football Looks to Be Getting Playoff Expansion Right

• The Secluded Florida Region Where Football Coaches 'Find Peace'