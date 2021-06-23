Kansas vs. Kentucky Headlines Men's Big 12/SEC Challenge

Sports Illustrated home
Kansas vs. Kentucky Headlines 2022 Men's Big 12/SEC Challenge Field

A pair of historic programs will face off in the men's Big 12/SEC Challenge next season as Kansas is slated to host Kentucky.

John Calipari's squad will head to Lawrence on Jan. 29, 2022, with the battle of blue bloods serving as the headliner in the challenge's 10-game slate.

Kansas vs. Kentucky isn't the only notable matchup in the 2022 men's Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes will make his return to Austin in a matchup with Texas, and Baylor will defend its national championship against Alabama. The matchup in Tuscaloosa could be a battle of top-10 teams, as could Arkansas's contest vs. West Virginia. 

You can find the entire Big 12/SEC Challenge field below:

The SEC won the challenge in January 2021, in a 5–4 margin, that included Florida's upset over No. 11 West Virginia. Big 12 teams sport a 44–35 all-time record in the challenge, winning the event four times. The SEC has won the event in 2018 and 2021, and there was a tie in 2017 and 2020.

Game times and TV information for each game will be announced at a later date. 

