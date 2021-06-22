Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Wisconsin Seniors Confronted Greg Gard in Recorded Meeting: 'We're Not Here to Build Your Resume'

Author:
Publish date:
greg-gard-wisconsin

Wisconsin men's basketball's seven seniors aired a list of grievances to head coach Greg Gard during a team meeting last February, according to the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin.

The meeting between Gard, the Badgers' seniors and three assistant coaches reportedly lasted over two hours, and occurred the day after a 15-point home loss to Iowa. A 37-minute, secretly-recording of the meeting was sent to the State Journal on Monday. 

In the recording, which was taped without Gard's knowledge, one player said he wouldn't be comfortable recommending the program to future recruits due to a poor culture under Gard's leadership. 

“Last year we were playing for one another, but we were also playing for you,” then-senior D'Mitrik Trice said in the meeting. “I feel like the disconnect (this season) is we’re not playing for you right now. We’re not here to build your resume, so to speak, with all respect given.”

Trice's sentiment was echoed by the rest of Wisconsin's seniors. 

"I just feel like, coach, we don’t have a relationship,” four-year starter Nate Reuvers said, per the recording obtained by the State Journal. “In my mind, it’s too late for that. I personally don’t think or feel like you care about our future aspirations.

“I can’t talk to you. I just don’t want to talk to you. After this, coach, I don’t know what type of relationship we’re going to have, if we have one.”

Gard did address the players' concerns, per the State Journal. He reportedly apologized to the seniors at the conclusion of the lengthy meeting, with an anonymous player adding "there was not one dry eye in the entire room."

UW senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty did not comment on the State Journal's report. Gard responded Monday night, noting "it’s so disturbing that somebody would take a private family meeting and make it for public consumption."

Gard has been the program's head coach since 2015 and has been with the school since 2001, first serving as an assistant coach under Bo Ryan.

Wisconsin lost five of its final eight games after the February meeting. The Badgers reached the NCAA tournament, but were eliminated by Baylor in the second round.

More College Sports Coverage:

Why 12 Worked: Inside the Making of a New Playoff Model
College Football Looks to Be Getting Playoff Expansion Right
The Secluded Florida Region Where Football Coaches 'Find Peace'

YOU MAY LIKE

Harlem Globetrotters mascot running with flag.
NBA

Harlem Globetrotters to NBA: Make Us an Official Team 'Right Now'

"We petition commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA governors and the powers that be to grant The Original Harlem Globetrotters an NBA franchise. Not now, but right now," the letter said.

Phil Foden for England.
Soccer

How to Watch Czech Republic vs. England

How to watch the Euros group stage match between the Czech Republic and England on Tuesday, June 22.

greg-gard-wisconsin
College Basketball

Wisconsin Seniors Confronted Greg Gard in Recorded Meeting

Seniors on the Wisconsin men's basketball team aired their grievances with coach Greg Gard in February following a loss to Iowa.

James Hardne (left) with Kevin Durant (right).
NBA

KD, Harden Among NBA Stars Reportedly Playing in Olympics

Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum are some of the stars who have reportedly committed to USA Basketball this summer.

carl-nassib
Extra Mustard

Lack of Star NFL Players' Public Support for Carl Nassib Was Disappointing

Only a few NFL players used social media to show support for Carl Nassib.

Creighton basketball NCAA Notice of Allegations
College Basketball

Creighton Fined, Loses Scholarships After Investigation

Creighton is the latest school to receive sanctions from the NCAA after an assistant accepted $6,000 from a business management company.

Denmark fans celebrate with players at Parken Stadium
Soccer

This Is Why We Watch

What occurred in Denmark at the Euros on Monday encapsulated everything that The Beautiful Game is all about.

ben-simmons-76ers-hawks-dunk
NBA

Which Team Should Trade for Ben Simmons?

Here are six trade packages the 76ers should consider for the three-time All-Star.