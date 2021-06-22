Wisconsin Seniors Confronted Greg Gard in Recorded Meeting: 'We're Not Here to Build Your Resume'

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin men's basketball's seven seniors aired a list of grievances to head coach Greg Gard during a team meeting last February, according to the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin.

The meeting between Gard, the Badgers' seniors and three assistant coaches reportedly lasted over two hours, and occurred the day after a 15-point home loss to Iowa. A 37-minute, secretly-recording of the meeting was sent to the State Journal on Monday.

In the recording, which was taped without Gard's knowledge, one player said he wouldn't be comfortable recommending the program to future recruits due to a poor culture under Gard's leadership.

“Last year we were playing for one another, but we were also playing for you,” then-senior D'Mitrik Trice said in the meeting. “I feel like the disconnect (this season) is we’re not playing for you right now. We’re not here to build your resume, so to speak, with all respect given.”

Trice's sentiment was echoed by the rest of Wisconsin's seniors.

"I just feel like, coach, we don’t have a relationship,” four-year starter Nate Reuvers said, per the recording obtained by the State Journal. “In my mind, it’s too late for that. I personally don’t think or feel like you care about our future aspirations.

“I can’t talk to you. I just don’t want to talk to you. After this, coach, I don’t know what type of relationship we’re going to have, if we have one.”

Gard did address the players' concerns, per the State Journal. He reportedly apologized to the seniors at the conclusion of the lengthy meeting, with an anonymous player adding "there was not one dry eye in the entire room."

UW senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty did not comment on the State Journal's report. Gard responded Monday night, noting "it’s so disturbing that somebody would take a private family meeting and make it for public consumption."

Gard has been the program's head coach since 2015 and has been with the school since 2001, first serving as an assistant coach under Bo Ryan.

Wisconsin lost five of its final eight games after the February meeting. The Badgers reached the NCAA tournament, but were eliminated by Baylor in the second round.

