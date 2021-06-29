Vandy AD: Fans Yelled ‘Racial Slurs’ at Players’ Parents

Sports Illustrated home
Vanderbilt AD Says Players’ Parents Were ‘Subjected to Racial Slurs’ at College World Series

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee said players' parents were "subjected to racist slurs" during Monday's College World Series win over Mississippi State.

"I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game," Lee tweeted. "This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society."

"To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support."

Vanderbilt jumped out to a 1–0 lead in the College World Series on Monday night with an 8-2 victory. The Commodores scored seven runs in the first inning, and starting pitcher Jack Leiter then shut down the Bulldogs' lineup with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Vanderbilt can secure its second straight national title on Tuesday night with a win over Mississippi State. Kumar Rocker will take the mound for the Commodores in what is likely the last start of his collegiate career. Both Rocker and Leiter are expected to be top-10 picks in the 2021 MLB draft in July.

