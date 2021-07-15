Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Myles Powell Sues Seton Hall Over Alleged Mishandling of Injury

Author:
Publish date:

Former Big East Player of the Year Myles Powell is reportedly suing Seton Hall, claiming the school and coach Kevin Willard acted negligently in allowing him to play on a torn meniscus, per Nicholas Katzban of NorthJersey.com.

Powell, 24, alleges that the school, Willard and the team's director of sports medicine, Tony Testa, told him his knee injury was minor and would not be further aggravated if he continued playing on it during the 2019-20 season.

In the lawsuit, Powell says he suffered an ankle injury in the second game of the season, which Testa said was confined to the ankle and would not be worsened if Powell continued to play. As the season progressed, Powell felt pain in his right knee, which Testa diagnosed as a bone bruise and treated by injecting Powell with medication to manage the pain.

Powell says in the suit that Testa misdiagnosed his injury, and allowed him to worsen his knee by allowing him to keep playing. He also alleges that Willard was aware of Testa's advice, and that those around the NBA "suspected or discovered" that the injury was more severe than originally suspected.

Powell averaged 17.5 points per game during his four-year career at Seton Hall, finishing with 2,252 career points. He was a two-time first-team All-Big East selection, and a consensus All-American in 2020.

Powell went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft, and spent the past season with the Westchester Knicks of the G League. He averaged 17.8 points and 3.8 assists per game in 13 games.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

myles powell
College Basketball

Report: Myles Powell Sues Seton Hall Over Alleged Mishandling of Injury

Powell claims he was misdiagnosed and allowed to play on a torn meniscus, further aggravating his injury and hurting his prospects at being chosen in the NBA draft.

Willie Green
NBA

Report: Pelicans Planning to Hire Willie Green as Head Coach

Green has been an assistant with the Suns for the past two seasons. He also spent 12 years as an NBA player.

wnba-asg-arike
WNBA

Team WNBA Takes Down Team USA in All-Star Game

Arike Ogunbowale led the charge for Team WNBA, scoring 26 points en route to winning the game's MVP award.

_X163688_TK1_2020
MLB

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos from 2021 All-Star Game

Re-live the 2021 MLB All-Star Game with Sports Illustrated's best photos from the Midsummer Classic.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

GettyImages-1233965096
Olympics

Report: Bradley Beal Enters Health, Safety Protocols

With Beal in protocols, his return to play status is up in the air.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

brent-venables-clemson
Play
College Football

Clemson Makes DC Venables Highest-Paid Assistant

Venables earned a $2.5 million contract extension per year through 2026.