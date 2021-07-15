Report: Myles Powell Sues Seton Hall Over Alleged Mishandling of Injury

Former Big East Player of the Year Myles Powell is reportedly suing Seton Hall, claiming the school and coach Kevin Willard acted negligently in allowing him to play on a torn meniscus, per Nicholas Katzban of NorthJersey.com.

Powell, 24, alleges that the school, Willard and the team's director of sports medicine, Tony Testa, told him his knee injury was minor and would not be further aggravated if he continued playing on it during the 2019-20 season.

In the lawsuit, Powell says he suffered an ankle injury in the second game of the season, which Testa said was confined to the ankle and would not be worsened if Powell continued to play. As the season progressed, Powell felt pain in his right knee, which Testa diagnosed as a bone bruise and treated by injecting Powell with medication to manage the pain.

Powell says in the suit that Testa misdiagnosed his injury, and allowed him to worsen his knee by allowing him to keep playing. He also alleges that Willard was aware of Testa's advice, and that those around the NBA "suspected or discovered" that the injury was more severe than originally suspected.

Powell averaged 17.5 points per game during his four-year career at Seton Hall, finishing with 2,252 career points. He was a two-time first-team All-Big East selection, and a consensus All-American in 2020.

Powell went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft, and spent the past season with the Westchester Knicks of the G League. He averaged 17.8 points and 3.8 assists per game in 13 games.

