Report: Emmert Made $2.9M Despite NCAA Revenue Drop

Report: NCAA Paid Mark Emmert $2.9 Million in 2019-20 Despite COVID-19 Revenue Drop

NCAA president Mark Emmert was paid $2.9 million during the 2019-20 fiscal year despite a drop in revenue of over 50 percent, according to ESPN's Dan Murphy.

Emmert's $2.9 million salary is a "slight increase in pay," compared to the previous year, per ESPN. As for the NCAA, its revenue fell to $521 million between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020, well short of its revenue of more than $1 billion in the previous fiscal year. 

Three NCAA officials earned over $1 million in 2019-20, and the organization reportedly paid more than "$68 million for legal counsel and $500,000 to lobbyists" as it fought name, image and likeness legislation across the country. A Supreme Court ruling in June upheld such legislation nationwide, ushering in a new era of economics in college sports

The NCAA reported over $700 million in lost media revenue rights after the 2020 men's and women's basketball tournaments were canceled. $241 million of that money was returned due to insurance, per ESPN.

