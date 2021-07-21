Report: Texas, Oklahoma Look to Leave Big 12, Join SEC

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC regarding a potential conference move, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman.

The addition of the Big 12 powers would give the SEC 16 schools, creating the nation's first "super-conference," per Zwerneman. Texas and Oklahoma's induction into the SEC will be dependent on a "majority vote," per the Austin American-Statesman's Kirk Bohls.

Wednesday's report doesn't mark the first potential rumblings of an exodus from the Big 12. Texas and Oklahoma both nearly left the conference after the 2010 season, but the pair of programs stayed put as Missouri and Texas A&M left for the SEC. Texas A&M president Ross Bjork said Wednesday he hopes the Aggies remain "the only SEC team from the state of Texas," per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey declined to comment on Wednesday's report. Neither Texas nor Oklahoma officials commented on the matter.

The Big 12's current TV contract with ESPN and FOX expires in 2025. Texas's television station, the Longhorn Network, has a contract that runs with ESPN through 2031.

More College Football Coverage:

• SEC Faces Worrying Vaccination Trends as Season Nears

• Rose Bowl Throws a Wrench in 12-Team Playoff Plan

• Swinney Criticizes College Football Playoff Expansion Plan