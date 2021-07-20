Dabo Swinney Criticizes Playoff Expansion Plan

Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Sports

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney criticized the plan for an expanded College Football Playoff on Tuesday.

The CFP is expected to move to 12 teams in future years, which would feature the six highest-ranked conference champions as well as six at-large bids. But the plan doesn't appear to have universal favor across college football.

"Our team isn't for it. They don't want to play more games. And to be honest with you, I don't know if there's 12 teams good enough," Swinney said, per ESPN. "So you're going to play more games just to play more games. And I think the more you expand it, the less important the season becomes."

Swinney added he was not a fan of the original four-team playoff field, noting he preferred the previous BCS system.

"I knew when it went to four, it was going to become all about the playoff, and when it goes to 12, it's going to become more about the playoff, but it's inevitable," Swinney said. "Some people will say, 'Well you've been in the playoff. If we can get in with four, we're going to get in with 12.' Our odds aren't going to go down, so it's not about that.

Clemson has been one of the most successful programs in the College Football Playoff era. The Tigers have earned six straight CFP appearances entering 2021, including a pair of national championships. Clemson and Alabama are the only two schools with multiple national titles since the College Football Playoff began in 2014.

