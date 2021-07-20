Dabo Swinney Criticizes Playoff Expansion Plan

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Dabo Swinney Criticizes College Football Playoff Expansion Plan

Author:
Publish date:
dabo-swinney-clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney criticized the plan for an expanded College Football Playoff on Tuesday.

The CFP is expected to move to 12 teams in future years, which would feature the six highest-ranked conference champions as well as six at-large bids. But the plan doesn't appear to have universal favor across college football. 

"Our team isn't for it. They don't want to play more games. And to be honest with you, I don't know if there's 12 teams good enough," Swinney said, per ESPN. "So you're going to play more games just to play more games. And I think the more you expand it, the less important the season becomes."

Swinney added he was not a fan of the original four-team playoff field, noting he preferred the previous BCS system. 

"I knew when it went to four, it was going to become all about the playoff, and when it goes to 12, it's going to become more about the playoff, but it's inevitable," Swinney said. "Some people will say, 'Well you've been in the playoff. If we can get in with four, we're going to get in with 12.' Our odds aren't going to go down, so it's not about that.

Clemson has been one of the most successful programs in the College Football Playoff era. The Tigers have earned six straight CFP appearances entering 2021, including a pair of national championships. Clemson and Alabama are the only two schools with multiple national titles since the College Football Playoff began in 2014. 

More College Football Coverage:

• Rose Bowl Throws a Wrench in 12-Team Playoff Plan
• Report: Emmert Made $2.9M Despite NCAA Revenue Drop
• SEC Won't Reschedule Games if Teams Have COVID-19 Outbreaks

YOU MAY LIKE

Deion Sanders at SWAC Media Day.
College Football

Sanders Walks Out on Media for Being Called 'Deion'

Deion Sanders told reporters to not refer to him him by his first name, but when he was called "Deion" a second time he walked out of media availability.

Josef-Martinez-Atlanta-United-Return
Soccer

Martinez Eager for Atlanta Return After Being Frozen Out By Ex-Coach

Josef Martinez stands to benefit from Gabriel Heinze's ouster in Atlanta.

Aaron Rodgers points to the fans as he leaves Lambeau Field after a January 2020 playoff victory
Play
NFL

It’s Really Time to Envision the End for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

The quarterback and team are still dancing around the issues, as another leak hints this really is the end.

dabo-swinney-clemson
College Football

Dabo Swinney Criticizes Playoff Expansion Plan

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn't looking forward to the expected expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Top 10 League-Winning Players

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: Top 10 Breakout Candidates

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano points out 10 players primed for breakout seasons.

cam-akers-rams
NFL

Rams RB Cam Akers Tears Achilles, Out for Season

The Rams will be without a key member of their offense for the 2021 season.

jill-biden-tokyo
Olympics

Jill Biden Traveling to Olympics Despite COVID Concerns

First Lady Jill Biden will be at the Tokyo Olympics despite rising COVID-19 cases across Japan.