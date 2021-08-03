Report: Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners to Discuss Merger

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners to Discuss Potential Merger

Author:
Publish date:

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff are slated to meet Tuesday to discuss "whether the two conferences would benefit from strategically working together," per The Athletic's Max Olson.

Tuesday's meeting could continue the latest wave of realignment in college football. Texas and Oklahoma have cast the future of the Big 12 into doubt in recent weeks as the two marquee programs are set to join the SEC by 2025.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 could work to create a "scheduling alliance," per Olson. There also may be discussions of a potential merger. 

“I think there are options for us to partner with other conferences,” Bowlsby said during an appearance at a Texas Senate committee meeting on Monday. "There may be opportunity for mergers. There may be opportunities to add members. There may be other opportunities that are currently unforeseen.”

None of the eight remaining Big 12 schools outside of Texas and Oklahoma have announced plans to join a new conference. The Big 12 could disband and have its members find a new league, though Bowlsby noted expansion of the conference is the preferred option.

“We haven’t had formal conversations on candidate members,” Bowlsby said. “We think there’s a sequence at which we need to act, and that includes some of the collaborations that I mentioned earlier.”

The Pac-12's current television deal expires after the 2024 season. The Big 12 will see its TV contract expire after 2025. 

More College Sports Coverage:

Where Does the Rest of the Big 12 Go From Here?
Fort Lauderdale and the Birth of a Football Program
Pac-12 Suggests Realignment Response As SEC Growth May Compromise Expansion

YOU MAY LIKE

novak-djokovic-loss
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Novak Djokovic's Complicated Reputation

Leaving Tokyo without a medal was the least of his Olympic shortcomings after the World No. 1 let his temper get the best of him yet again.

Center Andre Drummond with the Los Angeles Lakers
NBA

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Joins Bulls Via Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is headed back to the Eastern Conference after three seasons in San Antonio.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry
NBA

Report: Warriors Sign Curry to $215 Million Extension

Steph is staying in Golden State as he becomes the first NBA player to sign multiple $200 million contracts over the course of his career.

Carmelo Anthony (left) and LeBron James (right)
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Signs With Lakers on One-Year Deal

He has signed with Los Angeles on a one-year agreement.

Christian Eriksen sent his teammates a message
Soccer

Christian Eriksen Back in Milan to Meet With Inter CEO

Eriksen is back in Italy for the first time since his near-tragic collapse at the European Championship.

bob-bowlsby-big-12
College Football

Report: Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners to Discuss Merger

The Big 12 could create a scheduling alliance with the Pac-12 as college football faces its latest wave of realignment.

The Olympics logo in Tokyo.
Olympics

Olympic Fencer Uses 'X' to Protest IOC, Gun Violence

Race Imboden also protested at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, by taking a knee at the stand when his team won gold.

si-guide-newsletter
More Sports

SI Guide: The Newsletter That Tells You What to Watch and How to Watch It

Sign up to get daily recommendations for the games and matchups you should stream.