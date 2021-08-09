Miami's King Signs NIL Deal With NHL's Panthers

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King became the first college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with a professional sports team Monday. The NHL's Florida Panthers announced an agreement between the two parties.

According to the Panthers, King will become the team's first "FLA Athlete" and will appear at games and events, and work closely with the Panthers' digital and social media teams to produce content to engage fanbases across South Florida.

Per the team's official release, King will also work with the team to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his own exclusive BB&T Center concession menu item.

"We are thrilled to welcome D'Eriq to Panthers Territory as our first 'FLA Athlete,'" Panthers chief strategy officer Sam Doerr said in a statement. "D'Eriq is a superstar both on and off the field and we are excited to reach and engage South Florida sports fans in new ways through this collaborative partnership."

King previously played for the University of Houston before transferring to the Hurricanes in January 2020. He led Miami to an 8-2 regular-season record and a spot in the Cheez-It Bowl.

While King tore his ACL in the team's bowl game, he is expected to be ready for the Miami's opener against Alabama on September 4.

As Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported, King has been active since NIL regulations came into effect in early July. On the first day that college athletes could earn compensation, King received a five-figure signing bonus from one business and inked agreements with three more companies.

“It’s been crazy,” Keshon King, D’Eriq’s 25-year-old brother and manager told Sports Illustrated. “His phone is ringing nonstop. He’s trying to take the deals that fit him best.”

More College Football Coverage: