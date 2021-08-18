Report: Rasheed Wallace to Join Hardaway's Memphis Staff

August 18, 2021
Report: Rasheed Wallace Joining Penny Hardaway's Memphis Coaching Staff

Memphis hired four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Wallace, 46, will join the staff of former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway, who has served as Memphis's head coach since 2018. Larry Brown, who coached Wallace in Detroit when the Pistons won the 2004 Finals, will also be an assistant with the Tigers in 2021-22. 

The former Pistons and Blazers star played 16 NBA seasons from 1995-2013. He averaged 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in his career and, at his peak, was considered one of the game's top power forwards. 

Wallace is perhaps best known for his propensity to earn technical fouls, highlighted by a 41-technical season in 2000-01. Wallace also holds the all-time record for most career technical fouls by a player with 317. Meanwhile,  it wouldn't be surprising if his infamous catchphrase "ball don't lie" is heard from the Memphis bench at some point this season.

Memphis enters the 2021-22 season seeking the program's first NCAA tournament berth since 2014. Hardaway is 63–32 in three seasons at Memphis, which has sent two players to the NBA during his tenure. 

More College Basketball Coverage: 

• Jalen Duren Is College Basketball's First NIL Win
• New G League Ignite Coach Jason Hart on NIL, Pro vs. College
• Report: Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC Discussing Conference Alliance

