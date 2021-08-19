Six UK Football Players Face Burglary Charges

August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Six Kentucky Football Players Charged With Burglary From Incident at Party

Author:
Publish date:
Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.

Six football players at the University of Kentucky were charged with burglary that stemmed from an incident that took place at a private party in March.

Wildcats offensive lineman RJ Adams, running back JuTahn McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, defensive back Vito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with burglary of the first degree on Thursday, according to a statement from the Lexington Police Department

At the party on March 6, three uninvited players arrived but were asked to leave. The three became upset, left the party but threatened to return, per the statement.

Later that day, the three players returned with additional people and forced their way inside of the home. Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment for pointing a handgun at one of the victims, according to the statement. 

McClain, who played in 11 games for the Wildcats last season, rushed for 62 yards on 16 carries as a freshman. He is expected to play an integral part in the Wildcats' offense this season, according to the Journal.  

The latest charges for Kentucky's football program come as the third set of legal issues in recent months, after wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight and chief of staff Dan Berezowitz were both recently suspended by the school for separate legal problems.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

bauer hearing final
MLB

Report: Bauer's Leave Extended After Restraining Order Denied

The Dodgers pitcher has been on administrative leave since July 2 as MLB and police investigate the sexual assault allegations made against him.

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
College Football

Six UK Football Players Face Burglary Charges

In addition to burglary charges, defensive back Vito Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment for pointing a handgun at one of the victims.

Trevor Bauer holding a baseball
MLB

Judge Denies Restraining Order Petition Against Bauer

This ruling doesn’t exonerate him. The criminal and MLB investigations are still ongoing.

miami-hurricanes-helmet
College Football

Ex-Miami Player Arrested for Murder of Bryan Pata

Rashaun Jones was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.

kristi-toliver-mavericks
NBA

Report: Mavs Hire Former WNBA Champion Kristi Toliver

Former WNBA star Kristi Toliver is heading to Dallas as an assistant coach after two seasons with the Wizards.

Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 4.10.57 PM
Podcasts

Navigating the Free Agency Waters With Todd Ramasar

The NBA agent joins the ’Crossover Podcast’ to talk free agency, trades and tampering.

May 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Ranking the Western Conference Standings | The Open Floor Podcast

Who’s at the top of the food chain?

Dick Vitale asks for your support during the press conference at the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, Friday evening May 7, 2021.
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Cancer Free After Melanoma Diagnosis

Dick Vitale said Thursday he is "cancer clear” ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season.