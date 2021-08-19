Six UK Football Players Face Burglary Charges

© Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Six football players at the University of Kentucky were charged with burglary that stemmed from an incident that took place at a private party in March.

Wildcats offensive lineman RJ Adams, running back JuTahn McClain, defensive back Andru Phillips, receiver Earnest Sanders IV, defensive back Vito Tisdale and defensive back Joel Williams were charged with burglary of the first degree on Thursday, according to a statement from the Lexington Police Department.

At the party on March 6, three uninvited players arrived but were asked to leave. The three became upset, left the party but threatened to return, per the statement.

Later that day, the three players returned with additional people and forced their way inside of the home. Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment for pointing a handgun at one of the victims, according to the statement.

McClain, who played in 11 games for the Wildcats last season, rushed for 62 yards on 16 carries as a freshman. He is expected to play an integral part in the Wildcats' offense this season, according to the Journal.

The latest charges for Kentucky's football program come as the third set of legal issues in recent months, after wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight and chief of staff Dan Berezowitz were both recently suspended by the school for separate legal problems.

