Deion Sanders Encourages People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Jackson State HC Deion Sanders Promotes COVID-19 Vaccine: 'We Want to Preserve Life'

Author:
Publish date:

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders publicly endorsed the need for students on campus as well as people in Jackson, Mississippi to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walmart, a corporate sponsor for JSU, came to campus and offered free COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. In the process, Sanders served as the store's spokesperson in a social media video promoting the vaccination opportunity on campus.

"People, it ain't no excuse," Sanders said in the video. "One of the reasons this is very important is because first and foremost, we want to preserve life. Everybody's talking about what they would do, what they're not going to do, what they don't trust, what they don't trust. We trust a lot of things, but we need to trust the right thing."

In the video, Sanders also stated that he had received the vaccine. JSU's abbreviated spring season was cut one game short due to positive COVID-19 tests and players not feeling well, according to the Clarion-Ledger

Sanders said people getting the vaccine will help people to stay alive.

"One thing about this vaccination, it preserves life," Sanders said. "I want a chance to win. I want a chance to dominate. I want a chance to take this university and these young men and women to another level. How am I going to do that if I'm not here?"

In his first full season starting in roughly two weeks, Sanders wants everyone to get vaccinated, not just the players in his program.

"I mean the equipment team, the trainers, the support staff and as many of the students as possible," Sanders said. "That's our goal. Life is everything, you can't win if you ain't in. Think about that."

Mississippi reported a record-high 5,048 new coronavirus cases on Friday, strongly fueled by the delta variant, according to the Clarion-Ledger. 

Jackson State opens its 2021 season on Sept. 5 against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Deion Sanders yell instructions from the sideline
College Football

Deion Sanders Encourages People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders encouraged students and Jackson, Mississippi residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a social media video.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Max Allegri.
Soccer

Juventus Manager Allegri: 'Ronaldo Told Me He's Staying'

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said that the 36-year-old star will travel with the team to face Udinese in its Serie A opener on Sunday despite transfer rumors.

mallory-weggemann-promo
Play
Olympics

Mallory Weggemann Is on a Mission

Paralyzed from the waist down when she was 19, the swimmer rebuilt her life and won a Paralympic gold medal. After overcoming more setbacks, she’s ready to win again.

CM Punk_courtesy AEW
Wrestling

CM Punk Debuts in AEW: ‘It’s Limitless Possibilities’

The 42-year-old returns to the ring after several UFC appearances and stints in both writing and acting.

Dec 31, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies of the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
College Football

Six UK Football Players Plead Guilty on Burglary Charges

The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 25 while also ordering the players to stay away from the victims and the place where the incident took place.

U.S. sprint star Sha'Carri Richardson
Play
Track and Field

Sha’Carri Richardson Returns to Competition at Prefontaine

Richardson will race in the 100 meters and 200 meters for the first time since being suspended for a marijuana positive test.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.