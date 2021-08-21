Deion Sanders Encourages People to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders publicly endorsed the need for students on campus as well as people in Jackson, Mississippi to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walmart, a corporate sponsor for JSU, came to campus and offered free COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. In the process, Sanders served as the store's spokesperson in a social media video promoting the vaccination opportunity on campus.

"People, it ain't no excuse," Sanders said in the video. "One of the reasons this is very important is because first and foremost, we want to preserve life. Everybody's talking about what they would do, what they're not going to do, what they don't trust, what they don't trust. We trust a lot of things, but we need to trust the right thing."

In the video, Sanders also stated that he had received the vaccine. JSU's abbreviated spring season was cut one game short due to positive COVID-19 tests and players not feeling well, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Sanders said people getting the vaccine will help people to stay alive.

"One thing about this vaccination, it preserves life," Sanders said. "I want a chance to win. I want a chance to dominate. I want a chance to take this university and these young men and women to another level. How am I going to do that if I'm not here?"

In his first full season starting in roughly two weeks, Sanders wants everyone to get vaccinated, not just the players in his program.

"I mean the equipment team, the trainers, the support staff and as many of the students as possible," Sanders said. "That's our goal. Life is everything, you can't win if you ain't in. Think about that."

Mississippi reported a record-high 5,048 new coronavirus cases on Friday, strongly fueled by the delta variant, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Jackson State opens its 2021 season on Sept. 5 against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami.

