The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 formally announced an alliance Tuesday regarding matters including College Football Playoff expansion and non-conference scheduling.

The three conferences formed Tuesday's alliance in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC, which is slated to go into effect in 2025. The other eight teams currently in the Big 12 have not found new homes for future years.

The alliance between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 includes a "scheduling component for football and men's and women's basketball," per a conference statement.

A target year for adjusted non-conference schedules has yet to be announced, though the three conferences reportedly "desire to see what a potential expanded CFP model looks like before adopting new scheduling strategies," according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"The football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries between the three leagues," the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 said in a statement. "In women's and men's basketball, the three conferences will add early and midseason games as well as annual events that feature premier matchups between the three leagues.

The Pac-12 appears to be the conference "driving" the new alliance, per ESPN. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in July the conference could expand in the coming years, potentially adding Big 12 schools left behind by Texas and Oklahoma.

