August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC Formally Announce Conference Alliance

Author:
Publish date:
ohio-state-clemson

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 formally announced an alliance Tuesday regarding matters including College Football Playoff expansion and non-conference scheduling.

The three conferences formed Tuesday's alliance in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC, which is slated to go into effect in 2025. The other eight teams currently in the Big 12 have not found new homes for future years.

The alliance between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 includes a "scheduling component for football and men's and women's basketball," per a conference statement

A target year for adjusted non-conference schedules has yet to be announced, though the three conferences reportedly "desire to see what a potential expanded CFP model looks like before adopting new scheduling strategies," according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"The football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries between the three leagues," the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 said in a statement. "In women's and men's basketball, the three conferences will add early and midseason games as well as annual events that feature premier matchups between the three leagues. 

The Pac-12 appears to be the conference "driving" the new alliance, per ESPN. Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in July the conference could expand in the coming years, potentially adding Big 12 schools left behind by Texas and Oklahoma.

More College Football Coverage:

• 2021 Preview: Can New Faces Keep No. 1 Alabama on Top?
• Sources: NCAA Moving Toward Signing Class Expansion
• Fiesta Bowl Secures Gambling Partnership With Caesars

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Running Back Rankings Explained

Ranking running backs in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

Florida Gators' Kyle Pitts
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's No. 1? Ja'Marr Chase, Najee Harris or Kyle Pitts?

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is ready to take on his keeper & dynasty opponents with this fresh set of rookie rankings

chris-bassitt-oakland-a's
MLB

A's Pitcher Bassitt Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery

Chris Bassitt is expected to return to the Bay Area later this week after being struck in the head by a line drive on Aug. 17.

Dolphins Myles Gaskin Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Fallers: Players Stock on the Decline

These players are dropping down fantasy football draft boards, but it's possible some of them are becoming draft day values

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

The FIFA headquarters in Zurich.
Soccer

Premier League Clubs Won't Release Players to 'Red-List' Countries

The Premier League won't release players for international fixtures if their countries are on England's red list, putting FIFA in a tight spot ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

J.R. Smith poses for a portrait at media day
NBA

NCAA Rules J.R. Smith Eligible to Play Golf for N.C. A&T

The NCAA ruled Tuesday that 16-year NNBA veteran J.R. Smith will be eligible to play golf at North Carolina A&T.