Report: Big 12 Looks to Add Four Schools in Expansion Plan

September 2, 2021
Report: Big 12 Expansion Plan Includes Adding Four Schools to the Conference

The Big 12's preference for conference expansion includes adding four members, according to The Athletic's Max Olson

BYU, University of Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are the four institutions that are have been in serious discussion to join the conference, per The Athletic. The athletic directors and presidents of the remaining eight schools in the Big 12 met with commissioner Bob Bowlsby on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the future of the conference.

Depending on how fast the presidents and the institutions of each school can reach an agreement on what schools to invite, the process of adding new members to the conference could be expedited.

"Following two days of consultation with the athletic directors of the continuing members of the Big 12 conference, Bowlsby said in a statement, "The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation's premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. 

"Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference."

The latest news comes from the Big 12 after Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff announced that it the conference will not be pursuing conference expansion at this time. 

The Big 12 will continue to look to keep its remaining members on board while preparing for the future when Oklahoma and Texas move to the SEC in 2025. The conference's grant of media rights will expire after the 2025 season, although Texas and Oklahoma could potentially join SEC earlier. 

