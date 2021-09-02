September 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
SI's College Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings—Led By You-Know-Who
SI's College Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings—Led By You-Know-Who
Publish date:

College Football Week 1 Picks: Who Will Open With a Victory?

Author:

Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is finally here, and it's a good one— anchored by a marquee Saturday night showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia that already carries playoff implications.

After getting a taste of action in Week 0, Week 1 consists of five straight days of matchups. In addition to the usual Thursday, Friday and Saturday games, the FBS slate will see Florida State host No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday night and Louisville and Ole Miss meet in Atlanta on Labor Day. In addition, Alabama–Miami, Penn State–Wisconsin, Indiana–Iowa and Louisiana–Texas round out the opening top-25 battles, and a host of other intriguing clashes await.

Who will prevail in Week 1? Five Sports Illustrated writers and editors—Pat Forde, Ross Dellenger, Richard Johnson, John Garcia and Molly Geary—make their predictions for 16 key games.

MORE: Week 1 Best Bets: Composite System Picks Favorites, Underdogs

SI Recommends

College football Week 1 picks

YOU MAY LIKE

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei throws during the Tigers' spring game
Play
College Football

Week 1 Picks: Who Will Open With a Victory?

SI staff predictions for Clemson-Georgia, Alabama-Miami, Penn State-Wisconsin and more key clashes.

USMNT begins World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

As World Cup Qualifying Starts, USMNT Embraces Its Region's Dark Arts

Winning the game within the game can often make the difference in the Concacaf cauldron, and a young U.S. team is prepared for all of it.

USMNT's Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie
Play
Soccer

USMNT Opens World Cup Qualifying By Looking Forward, Not Back

The U.S. will begin the road to Qatar 2022 in El Salvador, unburdened by—though fully aware of—what occurred in the last World Cup qualifying cycle.

Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards Helaire
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Busts: Five Stars To Avoid Based on ADP

Elite NFL players make up this list of busts you should avoid in your fantasy football leagues

max scherzer
MLB

Max Scherzer Sets Dubious Hitting Record

The Dodgers' ace stands alone in failing at the plate after striking out against Atlanta's Max Fried on Wednesday.

us open rain
Tennis

Rain Forces U.S. Open Postponements as Water Pours Through Roof

The retractable roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium was no match for the downpour at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

liz cambage
WNBA

Aces Center Liz Cambage Tests Positive for COVID-19

The four-time All-Star is fully vaccinated and is experiencing only mild symptoms and will be isolated until she's cleared to play.

Christian Pulisic will miss the USMNT's first World Cup qualifying match
Soccer

Pulisic, Steffen Out for USMNT's World Cup Qualifying Opener

The two stars did not travel with the U.S. to El Salvador for the start of Concacaf's Octagonal.