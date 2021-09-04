September 4, 2021
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel with the team for its opening game against Louisville on Monday. 

"I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a breakthrough case of COVID and will not accompany our team to Atlanta," Kiffin wrote in a statement on Saturday. 

"I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested; but I'm relieved that I did. I'm proud of our program's commitment to vaccination and as a result there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise."

On Aug. 8, Kiffin told ESPN that Ole Miss reached 100% vaccination among players, coaches, staff members and personnel.

With Kiffin's absence, Ole Miss has not named who will serve as its interim head coach. Ole Miss will play its season opener at 8 p.m. in Atlanta. 

