Oregon's Thibodeaux Exits Game, Seen in Walking Boot

Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux exited Saturday's game after suffering an apparent leg/ankle injury in the first quarter.

He walked off the field using his own power and went to the injury tent, per The Oregonian/OregonLive. Although he returned to the game, the edge rusher left the field minutes before halftime, and was seen in street clothes and a walking boot on the sidelines during the third quarter.

Thibodeaux tallied two tackles, including a sack, during the first half.

Fresno State leads No. 11 Oregon, 24-21, just a few minutes into the fourth quarter. The Ducks went scoreless in the third while the Bulldogs tallied eight points to secure a tie. Fresno State is coming off of a commanding 45-0 victory over UConn last weekend.

