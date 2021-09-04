Oregon's Thibodeaux Exits Game, Seen in Walking Boot

September 4, 2021
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux Exits Game With Injury, Seen in Walking Boot

Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux exited Saturday's game after suffering an apparent leg/ankle injury in the first quarter. 

He walked off the field using his own power and went to the injury tent, per The Oregonian/OregonLive. Although he returned to the game, the edge rusher left the field minutes before halftime, and was seen in street clothes and a walking boot on the sidelines during the third quarter. 

Thibodeaux tallied two tackles, including a sack, during the first half. 

Fresno State leads No. 11 Oregon, 24-21, just a few minutes into the fourth quarter. The Ducks went scoreless in the third while the Bulldogs tallied eight points to secure a tie. Fresno State is coming off of a commanding 45-0 victory over UConn last weekend. 

