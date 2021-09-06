Brian Kelly Makes Awkward 'Execution' Joke After Notre Dame Win

September 6, 2021
Brian Kelly Awkwardly References John McKay's 'Execution' Remark After Notre Dame Win

Author:

Moments after his team capped off a wild 41-38 overtime win on the road over Florida State, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made a awkward attempt at humor during a post-game interview with ESPN's Katie George in which he joked his team deserved to be executed for playing so poorly.

"I'm in favor of execution—maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight," Kelly quipped. "We just didn't execute very well."

When speaking to reporters later, Kelly explained he was referring to an old quote by former USC and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach John McKay, who was once asked what he thought about his team's execution and responded, "I'm in favor of it."

"It's an old John McKay quote. I was kidding," Kelly said, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "I was being tongue-in-cheek. ... It wasn't funny? I was making a joke about it. It was taken serious. Are you people crazy?"

Kelly's joke didn't seem to land to a lot of viewers who might not have been aware of the line's origins. Below are some standout social media reactions to Kelly's eyebrow-raising one-liner:

