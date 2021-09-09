College Football Week 2 Expert Picks

College football Week 1 is in the books, and an intriguing opening weekend saw familiar faces dominate and others stumble. Now, the stage is set for a top-10 in-state clash in Week 2, with No. 9 Iowa State hosting No. 10 Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium in a hugely-anticipated edition of the Cy-Hawk rivalry.

Intrigue elsewhere includes a pair of Pac-12 teams taking on Big Ten foes, as the western conference looks to bounce back from a shaky opening weekend when Oregon hosts Ohio State and Washington travels to Michigan. Plus, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 15 Texas and No. 21 Utah look to avoid road upsets and No. 22 Miami looks to rebound from an Alabama blowout against always-dangerous Appalachian State.

Who will prevail in Week 2? Five Sports Illustrated writers and editors make their predictions for 16 key games.

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press/USA TODAY Network

Standings to Date:

John Garcia: 11–5

Molly Geary: 10–6

Richard Johnson: 9–7

Pat Forde: 9–7

Ross Dellenger: 8–8

Week 2 Picks: