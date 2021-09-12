Miami Fans Save Cat From Upper Deck Fall Using U.S. Flag

September 12, 2021
The Hurry-Up: Previewing Monday Night Football Week 1 Ravens @ Raiders
Miami Fans Save Cat From Upper Deck Fall Using American Flag

It may be the most heart-stopping video of the college football season, but it wasn't on the field. In a bizarre sequence at Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami–Appalachian State game, a cat was dangling from the upper deck and fell into a crowd of fans who attempted to save it using an American flag. 

It's hard to tell if it landed in the flag, on its feet, or in their hands, but the cat survived the fall. 

The group of Hurricane fans who used the flag to try and break the fall then picked up the death-defying feline and presented in to the stadium Simba-style to a roar of cheers. Although, the cat didn't seem to be in the best mood and can be seen clawing its heroes. 

It's unclear how the cat got there in the first place, but the viral video clearly stole the show and attention of both fans and broadcasters—who did a play-by-play of the entire ordeal. 

In this video, you can see the cat land in the flag, but it looks like it breaks its fall before falling to the ground.

Here are some more angles of the memorable ordeal:

